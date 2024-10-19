Matchday: Phoenix Rising FC vs. Memphis 901 FC

October 19, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising FC News Release







Location: Phoenix Rising Stadium at 38th St./Washington

Time: 7:30pm (Gates open at 6:00 p.m.)

TV: Arizona Family's (Channel 44)

Streaming: ESPN+ | Rising Radio (audio only: English & Spanish)

**Stay Hydrated: Two unopened clear 20oz water bottles are allowed - per person**

FAN APPRECIATION NIGHT

This Saturday marks the last home match of the season for Phoenix Rising, and the club is eager to harness the support of its home crowd for extra motivation to secure all three points. A win would bring Rising level with Memphis 901 in the standings and keep the possibility of hosting a playoff game alive. Here's the situation: Phoenix Rising can secure a postseason spot with a win against Memphis 901 on Saturday. Even with a draw or a loss, the club could still qualify this weekend. If Phoenix draws and San Antonio also draws, Phoenix is through. If both Phoenix and San Antonio lose, Phoenix is still through.

Phoenix Rising is celebrating with live music at the stadium in the concourse and a Free Todos Rojos Picture Frame, presented by Metro by T-Mobile. Get there early and don't miss out. Stadium gates will be open 1.5 hours before kickoff at 6:00 p.m.

PREVIEW

Phoenix Rising (11-9-12) hosts Memphis 901 (12-9-11) this Saturday with kickoff at 7:30 p.m. Find tickets today at phxrisingfc.com/tickets. Catch the action live on 3TV or stream it online on ESPN+.

Heading into Week 32 of the USL Championship season, things looked desperate for Phoenix Rising. The team had dropped three consecutive games against opponents close to them in the standings. Yet, Rising still controlled its own destiny. At the start of the week, the club needed 11 points from four matches to guarantee a postseason spot. By the end of the week, it needed just one win.

"First, we need to get into the playoffs, we are not there yet. We need to win Saturday and focus on that," said Interim Head Coach Diego Gomez. "Then, it's always good to win on the road, to prove when you have games against those opponents that you have done it before, and you play with that confidence. We want to finish as high as possible, number one. Get into the playoffs number two. Let's finish as high as possible and get in a good spot for the playoffs."

PHOENIX RISING FC APP

LIGHT RAIL

Rising fans can catch Valley Metro Rail, with their fare covered at any of the 41 stations across the Valley, leaving any worries about traffic and parking behind. Match tickets will double as valid light rail fare on the day of the event four hours prior to the start of the event, through the end of the transit day.

TRANSPORTATION

We've got great guides on transit options, the quickest routes and the best parking at Phoenix Rising Stadium. Take the time to review your route and plan to leave early to take the stress out of your gameday commute.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY

JUST SPORTS

Grab some Phoenix Rising gear at special clearance prices (40% Off)-available only at the match.

FOOD TRUCK LINEUP

Starting on the north side of the stadium and moving counter clockwise: AZ Lemonade, Bahama Bucks, Chewks Cookies, Cheesesteak &. Cheese, Mama Lola's, Donut NV, Re di Roma, Aioli Gourmet Burgers, and Copperstate.

Season Member discount will be available at all container bars, Copperstate Truck and Aiolo Gourmet Burgers.

Specials:

- $4 You Call It on select beverages including non alcoholic beverages at all bars all night. Pick your favorite beverage to cool off, and get it for just $4. Ask your server for options!

