Loudoun United FC Blanked by Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, 0-2

October 19, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Leesburg, VA - Loudoun United FC failed to secure a crucial three points in a 0-2 loss to Pittsburgh at Segra Field.

Match Summary

Loudoun United FC fall to 11-13-9 on the season and drop to 10th place in the Eastern Conference following a 0-2 loss to Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC at Segra Field. While not finding the back of the net, Loudoun dominated in total shots (13) and possession (67.3%). After a slow start to the match, Pittsburgh opened the scoring up in the 33rd minute with a header by Edward Kizza off a set piece assisted by Robbie Mertz. Loudoun's best chance in the first half came from an Abdellatif Aboukoura shot from the edge of the box that went wide of the Pittsburgh net.

The second half saw action quickly, with Pittsburgh's Bertin Jacquesson finding the back of the net from 6 yards out off a cross from Langston Blackstock in the 59th minute of play. After some fouls from both sides, Loudoun's Zach Ryan gave the Red-And-White their best chance of the night in the 65th minute off a free kick from outside the box. Ryan's free kick hit the crossbar and was cleared out by the Pittsburgh defense. Despite leading in shots, shots on goal, and overall possession, Loudoun United failed to record a goal in their third straight match as their home record finishes at 8-6-3. The Red-And-White will play their final match of the regular season next Saturday, October 26th against Charleston Battery at Patriots Point in South Carolina.

Thoughts from the Team

Head Coach Ryan Martin on facing Charleston Battery next weekend:

"We just keep moving forward, we didn't get the result we wanted, you know, but that's life. The reality is we must keep moving forward, we will treat and prepare for Charleston like we do every match."

Drew Skundrich on the 0-2 result against Pittsburgh:

"They executed their game plan. We did not create the high-quality chances we needed to. At the end of the day, it just came down to the details and those fine moments that impact games. They had it tonight, and we didn't."

