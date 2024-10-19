San Antonio FC Splits Points with Louisville City FC in 1-1 Draw

October 19, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC came away with a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Louisville City FC Saturday night at Toyota Field.

Despite SAFC controlling most of the first half, Louisville jumped in front first, converting a set piece in stoppage time to take the 1-0 lead into the break.

San Antonio's breakthrough came in the 61st minute, with Kevon Lambert heading in a ball from a corner kick to share a point with the 2024 Players' Shield Winners.

San Antonio FC closes out the regular season at home against Detroit City FC. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. CT, and the match will be broadcast on ESPN+. This season is presented by Toyota.

Scoring Summary

LOU: Phillip Goodrum (Assisted by Jake Morris) 45+2'

SA: Kevon Lambert (Assisted by Jorge Hernandez) 61'

Postgame Notes:

SAFC improves to 10-14-9 on the season with 39 points, sitting two points below the playoff line with one match remaining.

After the first draw between the sides, the all-time series against Louisville sits even at 1-1-1.

Midfielder Kevon Lambert scored his third goal of the season.

Midfielder Jorge Hernandez recorded his ninth assist of the campaign, pulling him back into a tie for most in the league. Hernandez also leads the league in chances created with 78.

San Antonio is 6-1-6 when scoring in the second half this season.

SAFC has scored in its last eight home matches this season and pushes its overall scoring streak to five matches.

SAFC is unbeaten in four straight matches, tying its longest streak of the season.

Goalkeeper Pablo Sisniega made two saves on the night.

Attendance: 7,199

SAFC Starting XI: Pablo Sisniega, Kendall Burks, Mitchell Taintor (captain) (Richard Windbichler 84'), Carter Manley, Rece Buckmaster (Shannon Gomez 82'), Nelson Flores Blanco, Kevon Lambert, Luke Haakenson (Sofiane Djeffal 46'), Jorge Hernandez, Machop Chol (Hugo Mbongue 54'), Luis Solignac

Substitutions Not Used: Jesús Brígido, Jake LaCava, Richard Sanchez

Disciplinary Summary:

LOU: Sean Totsch (Yellow Card) 4'

SA: Luke Haakenson (Yellow Card) 34'

SA: Sofiane Djeffal (Yellow Card) 64'

Quotes:

Head Coach Alen Marcina

(On the draw)

We knew it was a massive challenge going against the best team in the league, the Players' Shield Winners, for good reason. But in the night, I felt we were the better team. Our pressing actions were fantastic. Louisville could never build any sort of momentum in the game due to our aggressive pressing actions. We created some big opportunities and were unfortunate not to get more than just one goal tonight, and then our guys showed their fight and resilience. You go down a goal, unfortunately on a set piece, which is disappointing. That said, our guys fought and got the tie. Disappointed we didn't get the win, but I do feel in the night we were the better team.

(On the team's battle down the stretch for a playoff position)

Last week, we were 10 men down, and we pulled off a result away an incredibly difficult place to play against one of the best teams in the Western Conference You know, there was a stretch over the season we dug ourselves a hole based on the lack of player availability, and we've been fighting ever since. I'm proud of the guys' fighting resilience, and at this point, that's all we can do. Again, we've definitely shown some tremendous growth, not just these four games undefeated, but if you look over the last 12 games, we have a very positive record, so we're hungry for that last game, and hopefully it's a win.

Midfielder Kevon Lambert

(On the match)

I think we played a really great game against one of the one of the best teams in the league. I think we really went out there and fought and showed that showed our quality and how good we can be. Overall, I think, I think it was really a good game played by us.

(On the team's response in the second half)

At halftime, we knew we were playing really good, and at that point, we just couldn't drop our heads. We just had to keep on going, keep the tempo high and just keep on fighting, because we had a really good first half, so we just knew that we had to come out in the second half firing and keep going at them.

Midfielder Jorge Hernandez

(On the team's aggressive pressing style in the match)

I think when we're aggressive, it benefits us, so I think we're starting to figure that out when we give teams less time on the ball. I mean, Louisville is considered the best team on the ball, and they dumped the ball a lot giving it back to us, so it worked out.

