Anderson ties NCFC career scoring record as NCFC bests Tampa

October 19, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

CARY, N.C. - North Carolina FC picked up an important, 2-0, win over the Tampa Bay Rowdies, staying competitive in the highly congested USL Championship Eastern Conference playoff race.

With the win, NCFC improved to 12-12-9 and 45 points on the season. With multiple results left to be decided on Saturday night, NCFC sits eighth in the standings.

Oalex Anderson opened the scoring just after the halftime break, with Rodrigo Da Costa springing the forward on a breakaway with a well-weighted pass. Anderson stayed in front of the retreating defense and shrugged off a challenge to slide the ball under an onrushing Jordan Farr.

The goal was Anderson's 11th of the season and 35th total in an NCFC jersey, bringing him level with Brian Shriver for the most goals in all competitions in team history.

Evan Conway doubled the NCFC lead in the 70', blocking a clearance from the Tampa keeper and chasing it all the way into the back of the net. The goal was his team-leading 12th of the season.

Match Notes:

The match was originally set to be played at Tampa Bay's Al Lang Stadium, but was relocated to WakeMed Soccer Park due to the impact of the recent hurricanes.

Oalex Anderson's 49' goal brought him level with Brian Shriver as North Carolina FC all-competitions scoring leader with 35 goals.

Evan Conway's 70'-goal was his team-leading 12th of the season.

Up Next: North Carolina FC will host Las Vegas Lights in the team's final regular season game of 2024 on October 26 at 7 p.m. ET. The match will stream live on ESPN+.

Box Score:

Score:

NCFC (3-4-3): Jake McGuire; Paco Craig ©, Lamar Batista, Bryce Washington; Rafa Mentzingen (Shaft Brewer Jr. - 90' + 2'), Mikey Maldonado, Collin Martin, Ezra Armstrong; Rodrigo Da Costa (Louis Perez - 83'), Oalex Anderson, Evan Conway (Jaden Servania - 90' + 1').

Subs Not Used: Akira Fitzgerald, Justin Malou, Daniel Navarro, Jacori Hayes.

TBR (3-4-3): Jordan Farr; Aarón Guillén ©, Freddy Kleemann (Edwin Munjoma - 72'), Jordan Doherty; Blake Bodily, Lewis Hilton, Ben Bender (Daniel Crisostomo - 57'), Pacifique Niyongabire; Joshua Pérez (Leonardo Fernandes - 57'), Cal Jennings (Damian Rivera - 72'), Manuel Arteaga.

Subs Not Used: Taner Akin, Nathan Worth, Endri Mustal.

NCFC: 2

TBR: 0

Goals:

NCFC: O. Anderson - 49' (R. Da Costa), E. Conway - 70'

TBR: -

Cautions:

NCFC: E. Conway - 42', P. Craig - 60'

TBR: B. Bodily - 35', P. Niyongabire - 81'

Ejections:

NCFC: -

TBR: -

