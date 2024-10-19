El Paso Locomotive FC Host Sacramento Republic FC for Final 2024 Home Match
October 19, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
El Paso Locomotive FC News Release
EL PASO, Texas - The final home match of the 2024 season has arrived as El Paso Locomotive FC host the reverse fixture against Sacramento Republic FC.
HOW TO WATCH EL PASO LOCOMOTIVE FC VS SACRAMENTO REPUBLIC FC - SATURDA, OCTOBER 19, 2024 @ 7 P.M. MT - SOUTHWEST UNIVERSITY PARK
Watch: ESPN+, KVIA.com and the KVIA News app
Tickets: eplocomotivefc.com/tickets
Be sure to follow @eplocomotivefc on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for live updates of the match. Additionally, fans are encouraged to download the team's official mobile app on the Apple App Store or Google Play for instant access to mobile tickets, team content and match notifications.
ALL-TIME SERIES
This will be the tenth overall meeting between the two sides, with the Locos intent on wanting to finish the season strong and snap a three-match losing streak against Sacramento.
EL PASO LOCOMOTIVE FC
The Locos were unbeaten in its previous five matches at home before falling to Orange County SC in midweek action. For Head Coach Wilmer Cabrera, the performance was not at the level he knows the team is capable of and he stressed in a post-match press conference how urgent it was for the team to make sure it finishes the season strong, especially for its last home game in front of the fans.
"We have to make sure we're recovered and we need to come back to be solid, make sure we don't concede and try to close out the last game of the season here at home with a good result," Cabrera said.
Now there is no doubt that the biggest storyline for tonight is that of Yuma and Eder Borelli, two of Locomotive's most decorated captains who announced their retirement on Thursday morning. The outpour of love and respect that followed from the league, players and coaches demonstrated how beloved and recognized the defenders are for their contributions to club and city they now call home.
The iconic duo are set to come into the match for their final appearance on the pitch as Locomotive players with a retirement ceremony scheduled to take place after the match.
SACRAMENTO REPUBLIC FC
Sacramento already has its spot in the postseason clinched and is now in a tight race for the Western Conference second seed. However, they have hit a bit of a rut with only one win in their last six matches and they will want to get back into form before the playoffs commence in two weeks.
With their assist leader Jack Gurr questionable for tonight's match, Sacramento will rely on former Loco Nick Ross (2019-21) to create chances on offense. With attackers like Kieran Phillips, Trevor Amann and Russell Cicerone up top, the Locomotive backline will need to make sure it cleans up the defensive errors that plagued it earlier in the week against Orange County.
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 19, 2024
- Match Notes (10.19.2024) - Oakland Roots SC vs Las Vegas Lights - Oakland Roots
- El Paso Locomotive FC Host Sacramento Republic FC for Final 2024 Home Match - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Matchday: Phoenix Rising FC vs. Memphis 901 FC - Phoenix Rising FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent El Paso Locomotive FC Stories
- El Paso Locomotive FC Host Sacramento Republic FC for Final 2024 Home Match
- El Paso Locomotive FC Legends Yuma and Eder Borelli Announce their Retirement
- El Paso Locomotive FC Fall 2-0 to Orange County SC
- El Paso Locomotive FC Seek Season Sweep over Orange County SC
- El Paso Locomotive FC Rally from Behind to Lift Copa Tejas