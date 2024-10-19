El Paso Locomotive FC Host Sacramento Republic FC for Final 2024 Home Match

October 19, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

EL PASO, Texas - The final home match of the 2024 season has arrived as El Paso Locomotive FC host the reverse fixture against Sacramento Republic FC.

HOW TO WATCH EL PASO LOCOMOTIVE FC VS SACRAMENTO REPUBLIC FC - SATURDA, OCTOBER 19, 2024 @ 7 P.M. MT - SOUTHWEST UNIVERSITY PARK

Watch: ESPN+, KVIA.com and the KVIA News app

Tickets: eplocomotivefc.com/tickets

ALL-TIME SERIES

This will be the tenth overall meeting between the two sides, with the Locos intent on wanting to finish the season strong and snap a three-match losing streak against Sacramento.

EL PASO LOCOMOTIVE FC

The Locos were unbeaten in its previous five matches at home before falling to Orange County SC in midweek action. For Head Coach Wilmer Cabrera, the performance was not at the level he knows the team is capable of and he stressed in a post-match press conference how urgent it was for the team to make sure it finishes the season strong, especially for its last home game in front of the fans.

"We have to make sure we're recovered and we need to come back to be solid, make sure we don't concede and try to close out the last game of the season here at home with a good result," Cabrera said.

Now there is no doubt that the biggest storyline for tonight is that of Yuma and Eder Borelli, two of Locomotive's most decorated captains who announced their retirement on Thursday morning. The outpour of love and respect that followed from the league, players and coaches demonstrated how beloved and recognized the defenders are for their contributions to club and city they now call home.

The iconic duo are set to come into the match for their final appearance on the pitch as Locomotive players with a retirement ceremony scheduled to take place after the match.

SACRAMENTO REPUBLIC FC

Sacramento already has its spot in the postseason clinched and is now in a tight race for the Western Conference second seed. However, they have hit a bit of a rut with only one win in their last six matches and they will want to get back into form before the playoffs commence in two weeks.

With their assist leader Jack Gurr questionable for tonight's match, Sacramento will rely on former Loco Nick Ross (2019-21) to create chances on offense. With attackers like Kieran Phillips, Trevor Amann and Russell Cicerone up top, the Locomotive backline will need to make sure it cleans up the defensive errors that plagued it earlier in the week against Orange County.

