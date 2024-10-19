Detroit City FC Defeats Miami FC 3-0 in Regular Season Home Finale

October 19, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Detroit City FC News Release









Detroit City FC celebrates a goal against Miami FC

(Detroit City FC) Detroit City FC celebrates a goal against Miami FC(Detroit City FC)

DETROIT - Detroit City FC moves to the brink of hosting their first-ever USL Championship playoff game with a 3-0 victory over The Miami FC on Saturday afternoon. Goals from Rhys Williams and Laurent Kissiedou and a converted penalty from Nate Steinwascher see Le Rouge on the doorstep of hosting playoff soccer at Keyworth Stadium.

Coming into the final home match of the regular season, head coach Danny Dichio made two changes to the lineup that drew 0-0 with Indy Eleven last weekend. Ryan Williams replaces James Murphy in the midfield due to yellow card accumulation, and Connor Rutz returns from his one-game red card suspension.

Detroit City started the match quickly. Right off the kickoff, a brilliant ball was played to Rhys Williams, but his shot from the edge of the box hit the near post.

Detroit City dominated the first half as they constantly got into the attacking third but struggled to get a good touch in the box. Maxi Rodriguez comes close to an opening goal in the 32nd minute, as off a turnover, his shot from just outside the box forces the Miami keeper into a diving save at the near post.

Le Rouge finally scored an opener in the 39th minute. An outstanding cross into the box from Alex Villanueva found Connor Rutz at the far post. The keeper blocked Rutz's header, but Rhys Williams was there to tap in the rebound, giving DCFC the 1-0 lead.

Coming out of the halftime break, Detroit City's pressure would only increase, as they seemed to constantly be in the box to start the half. Connor Rutz came close to doubling Le Rouge's advantage in the 53rd minute, but his shot from close range was deflected by the keeper and eventually cleared off the goal line by a Miami defender.

In the 55th minute, Abdoulaye Diop delivered a perfect ball to Maxi Rodriguez in the center of the box, but Rodriguez's shot went just above the crossbar. And just a few minutes later, Rhys Williams forced a turnover in midfield. He fed the ball to Ben Morris, who was one-on-one with the keeper, and his shot went just above the crossbar.

Detroit made its first changes of the afternoon in the 69th minute, as Matt Sheldon and Laurent Kissiedou entered the match for Rhys Williams and Ben Morris.

Detroit doubled its advantage in the 75th minute. Alex Villanueva forced a turnover, which allowed him to feed the ball to Laurent Kissiedou in the box. Kissiedou slid the ball past the diving keeper, giving Detroit City a 2-0 lead.

DCFC made another change in the 78th minute, as Elvis Amoh entered the match for Ryan Williams.

This afternoon, the final two changes for Le Rouge saw Jeciel Cedeño and Daniel Espeleta enter the match for Maxi Rodriguez and Connor Rutz in the 89th minute.

Miami conceded a penalty in the third minute of stoppage time. After the crowd chanted for the keeper to come up, Nate Steinwascher stepped up to take the penalty. He buried the ball into the top of the net, giving Detroit the 3-0 lead.

After the restart, the full-time whistle blew quickly, and DCFC was on the doorstep of a historic moment in the club's history.

Maxi Rodriguez was named the 2024 Black Arrow MVP in the post-match festivities.

Le Rouge closes out the 2024 regular season next Saturday in San Antonio, facing off against Western Conference opponent San Antonio FC. Kickoff is set for 9:30 p.m. Tickets for all Detroit City matches, including a potential playoff game, can be found at www.detcityfc.com/tickets.

Detroit City Starting XI: Nate Steinwascher, Alex Villanueva, Devon Amoo-Mensah, Stephen Carroll, Michael Bryant, Ryan Williams (78'), Abdoulaye Diop, Rhys Williams (69'), Maxi Rodriguez (89'), Connor Rutz (89'), Ben Morris (69')

Detroit City Substitutions: Matt Sheldon (69'), Daniel Espeleta (89'), Elvis Amoh (78'), Jeciel Cedeño (89'), Yazeed Matthews, Laurent Kissiedou (69'), Carlos Saldaña

For more information about Detroit City FC, visit detcityfc.com and follow @DetroitCityFC on X and Facebook and @detroitcityfootballclub on Instagram.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.