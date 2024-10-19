Memphis 901 FC Defeats Phoenix Rising FC to Stay in Hunt for Top Four Finish

October 19, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix, Ariz. -- Memphis 901 FC grabbed three tough points on the road with a 1-0 win over Phoenix Rising FC at Phoenix Rising Stadium on Saturday night.

The victory thanks to Dylan Borczak's 44th minute goal keeps the Beale Street Boys in the hunt for a top four finish and third consecutive home playoff match. Memphis sits one point behind No. 4 Colorado Springs going into the final match of the season.

The two clubs took their turns jabbing for weaknesses in defense until Borczak opened the scoring. Jon Bakero found space on the perimeter and fired a cross into the center of the box for Borczak, who finished a contested header into the net. The score was Borczak's fourth of the season and Bakero's first assist.

Memphis forced four saves on five shots on target while preventing Phoenix from putting a single shot on the net. Memphis swept the season series against Phoenix by a combined score of 6-1. Memphis is unbeaten in their last 10 matches after leading at halftime with a eight wins and two draws in that span.

Colorado Springs maintained their one-point lead in the table over Memphis with a 1-0 road win at Monterey Bay tonight. Memphis will need a victory at No. 1 New Mexico United in the regular season finale on Saturday, October 26, while Colorado can clinch the No. 4 seed with a victory at Sacramento on Saturday. Both matches will kick off at 9 p.m. CT.

