Memphis 901 FC Defeats Phoenix Rising FC to Stay in Hunt for Top Four Finish
October 19, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Memphis 901 FC News Release
Phoenix, Ariz. -- Memphis 901 FC grabbed three tough points on the road with a 1-0 win over Phoenix Rising FC at Phoenix Rising Stadium on Saturday night.
The victory thanks to Dylan Borczak's 44th minute goal keeps the Beale Street Boys in the hunt for a top four finish and third consecutive home playoff match. Memphis sits one point behind No. 4 Colorado Springs going into the final match of the season.
The two clubs took their turns jabbing for weaknesses in defense until Borczak opened the scoring. Jon Bakero found space on the perimeter and fired a cross into the center of the box for Borczak, who finished a contested header into the net. The score was Borczak's fourth of the season and Bakero's first assist.
Memphis forced four saves on five shots on target while preventing Phoenix from putting a single shot on the net. Memphis swept the season series against Phoenix by a combined score of 6-1. Memphis is unbeaten in their last 10 matches after leading at halftime with a eight wins and two draws in that span.
Colorado Springs maintained their one-point lead in the table over Memphis with a 1-0 road win at Monterey Bay tonight. Memphis will need a victory at No. 1 New Mexico United in the regular season finale on Saturday, October 26, while Colorado can clinch the No. 4 seed with a victory at Sacramento on Saturday. Both matches will kick off at 9 p.m. CT.
For more information on Memphis 901 FC, visit https://www.memphis901fc.com and follow the club on social media on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 19, 2024
- Oakland Roots Clinch Playoff Spot with 3-2 Win in Las Vegas - Oakland Roots
- Monterey Bay Falls to Colorado Springs at Cardinale Stadium in 2024 Home Finale - Monterey Bay FC
- Switchbacks Earn Three Points on Road in Monterey - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Phoenix Rising Clinches Playoff Spot Despite 1-0 Home Defeat to Memphis - Phoenix Rising FC
- Sacramento Republic FC Edged by El Paso Locomotive FC, 2-1 - Sacramento Republic FC
- Memphis 901 FC Defeats Phoenix Rising FC to Stay in Hunt for Top Four Finish - Memphis 901 FC
- Battery Draw 1-1 with Rhode Island, Myers Scores and Grinwis PK Save - Charleston Battery
- San Antonio FC Splits Points with Louisville City FC in 1-1 Draw - San Antonio FC
- LouCity Depends on Depth in Draw at San Antonio FC - Louisville City FC
- El Paso Locomotive FC Upset Sacramento Republic FC to Close out 2024 Home Schedule - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Legion FC Fights to the End in 3-2 Loss at Indy - Birmingham Legion FC
- FC Tulsa Misses Playoff Line, Slips 2-1 to Hartford Athletic - FC Tulsa
- Indy Eleven Clinch Playoff Berth with 3-2 Victory - Indy Eleven
- Rhode Island FC Holds Charleston Battery to 1-1 Draw - Rhode Island FC
- Hounds on Cusp of Playoffs After Loudoun Win - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Loudoun United FC Blanked by Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, 0-2 - Loudoun United FC
- FC Tulsa Misses Playoff Line, Slips 2-1 to Hartford Athletic - FC Tulsa
- Hartford Athletic Move One Step Closer to Playoff Berth with 2-1 over Tulsa - Hartford Athletic
- Hounds on Cusp of Playoffs with Loudoun Win - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Rowdies Fall 2-0 in North Carolina - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Anderson ties NCFC career scoring record as NCFC bests Tampa - North Carolina FC
- Detroit City FC Defeats Miami FC 3-0 in Regular Season Home Finale - Detroit City FC
- Match Day: FC Tulsa vs. Hartford Athletic - FC Tulsa
- Match Notes (10.19.2024) - Oakland Roots SC vs Las Vegas Lights - Oakland Roots
- El Paso Locomotive FC Host Sacramento Republic FC for Final 2024 Home Match - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Matchday: Phoenix Rising FC vs. Memphis 901 FC - Phoenix Rising FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Memphis 901 FC Stories
- Memphis 901 FC Defeats Phoenix Rising FC to Stay in Hunt for Top Four Finish
- All Eyes on Top-Four Finish as 901 FC Travels to Face Phoenix
- Memphis 901 FC Clinches Postseason Berth with Scoreless Draw to Sacramento Republic SC
- Memphis 901 FC Looks to Clinch Postseason Berth in Home Regular Season Finale
- Memphis 901 FC Extends Home Unbeaten Streak with 1-1 Draw to Oakland Roots SC