Sweep of the Snappers

MIDLAND, Mich. - Baseball is a funny game. You never know what you're going to get. And on the first School Kids Day of the season with 3,406 in attendance for the Great Lakes Loons and Beloit Snappers series finale, they saw an unconventional sixth victory in a row for the good guys.

With a final score of 6-5, you would expect to see plenty of offense. Yet, the Loons could muster just five hits all afternoon. They went about their business a different way drawing seven walks and stealing five bases, while getting some help from plenty of Beloit blunders with two errors in the field and five wild pitches.

The highlight of all the craziness that took place was in the bottom of the 2nd inning. The Loons were trailing 2-0 until Niko Hulsizer scored on a wild pitch to pull a run back. Three batters later, Chris Roller struck out swinging which should have ended the inning. Thanks a dropped third strike, Dan Robinson and Miguel Vargas both came around to score on a throwing error as Roller reached base.

The Loons (14-12) would go on to add runs in the 4th, 5th, and 8th innings to keep the Snappers (8-15) just out of reach.

Jeronimo Castro fought his way through 4.2 innings against a determined Beloit offense who was trying to avoid the sweep. The Dominican right-hander allowed four runs on five hits, but did manage to record seven strikeouts. Alfredo Tavarez (W, 1-1) and Joel Inoa (SV, 1) took it the rest of the way for Great Lakes combining to allow just one run on three hits.

With what is the longest current winning streak in the Midwest League in tow, the Loons will now welcome the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers to town for a weekend series beginning Friday night at Dow Diamond.

GAME HIGHLIGHTS

Hunter Feduccia: 1-for-3, 2B, RBI

Dan Robinson: 1-for-4, 2 R

Miguel Vargas: 0-for-3, but drew a walk to extend his on-base streak to 15 games (22-for-59, .372 BA).

Team: Loons drew seven more walks to make it 152 walks in their first 26 games, which ranks No. 1 in Minor League Baseball.

Team: During the 6-game winning streak, the Loons have a .412 on-base percentage

