Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Brew up a New Craft Beer Social Space for Fans

May 2, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release





GRAND CHUTE, WI - The home of the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers has constantly evolved since opening as Fox Cities Stadium in 1995. The next step in the evolution of the stadium will be officially unveiled Thursday, May 9 at 5:30pm.

Brews on Third is a new area for fans of legal drinking age to gather during Timber Rattlers games to try some amazing craft beers from area brewers, socialize with fun games, and - of course - watch baseball. The new area is located at the end of the third base concourse at Neuroscience Group Field near the Festival Foods Grill.

"We have been developing this concept for the past two years and the plans began to come together this past fall," said team president, Rob Zerjav. "We brought the idea to local craft breweries and their excitement and willingness to partner with us pushed the project into motion."

"Brews on Third is going to be one of the most popular spots in the ballpark and whether fans want to spend an inning or the whole game there, they will find it to be a very social space and a lot of fun."

The beers at Brews on Third will be provided by Badger State, Stilmank, Titletown, and McFleshman's. The core craft beers on tap will be Pirate's Cove from McFleshman's, Guava Juiced IPA from Stillmank, Titletown's 400 Honey Ale, and Grassy Place Hazy IPA from Badger State. In addition to the craft beer on tap, a variety of cans of beer from each brewery will be featured at Brews on Third. The available beers on tap will change on a regular basis so stop back regularly to make sure you don't miss any.

"Badger State Brewing is extremely excited about the opportunity to partner with a longstanding community partner in the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers," said Badger State Brewing Company president Andrew Fabry. "Having grown up with the team and the many events they offer throughout the season we are relishing the continued growth of local beer support through organizations such as this."

"Titletown Brewing Co. was very excited when approached by the Timber Rattlers to participate in the new craft beer area," said Jim Kratowicz, COO of Titletown. "We are always looking for great opportunities to partner and grow our business beyond Green Bay and what the T-Rats have put together is amazing. This year, we are also available at Miller Park, making a partnership with an affiliate even more special."

"When we opened our brewery, we wanted to support the T-Rats in "the future". We are humbled that it happened so quickly," said Cindi Jackman, business manager of McFleshman's Brewing Company. "We're looking forward to sharing our beer alongside some other awesome breweries in this really cool new space!"

"Beer and Baseball has always been a great Wisconsin tradition. As a small local brewing company we are very proud to be able to support the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, another great Wisconsin team," said Brad Stillmank, owner of Stillmank Brewery. "This is going to be a great season, cheers!"

The new area will also have a signature serving container. A 26-ounce beer mug shaped like a baseball bat will be available for fans at Brews on Third. This mug is refillable on the night of purchase and fans may take it home as a souvenir.

Patrons will also be able to play games of bags, pool, foosball, ping pong, Jenga, and Connect Four while they hang out in the brand new area.

Brews on Third will have its Grand Opening with a special beer-pouring ceremony at 5:30pm on Thursday, May 9 before the Timber Rattlers host the Lake County Captains. That Thursday also happens to be Craft Brews and Brats Night with Fox River Brewing Company and 105.7, WAPL. Twelve-ounce Craft Brews in all areas of the ballpark and Cher-Make Brats will be available for just $2 all night.

The game is scheduled to start at 6:35pm.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 2, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.