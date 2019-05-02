Dragons Notes for Thursday

Thursday, May 2, 2019 l Game # 26

Dozer Park l Peoria, Ill. l 7:35 p.m. (EDT)

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (8-17) at Peoria Chiefs (10-13)

RH Jared Solomon (0-1, 4.91) vs. RH Cole Aker (0-2, 9.22)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Peoria Chiefs (affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals) in the last game of a three-game series. This is game three of a six-game road trip for Dayton that will also include a three-game series at Cedar Rapids.

Last Game: Wednesday: Game 1: Peoria 6, Dayton 0. Game 2: Peoria 7, Dayton 3. In game one, the Chiefs hit two home runs while starting pitcher Tommy Parsons combined with two relievers on a four-hit shutout. The Dragons jumped ahead 2-0 in the first inning of game two and held that lead going to the bottom of the fourth, but Peoria responded with seven runs over their final three offensive innings to complete the sweep. Miguel Hernandez led the Dragons offensively on the night, going 3 for 5 with an RBI. Michael Siani's first game double was the only extra base hit.

Individual Notes

Jay Schuyler over his last seven games: 11 for 23 (.478) with seven runs batted in. He is batting a team-leading .342.

Jonathan Willems over his last 14 games is 15 for 48 (.313) with two home runs and four doubles.

Mariel Bautista over his last 11 games is 13 for 42 (.310) with three home runs and seven RBI. He has hit safely in five straight games. Bautista has not played since coming out of Saturday's game with a strained hip flexor and is day-to-day.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Friday, May 3 (7:35 p.m.): Dayton RH Ricky Salinas (0-0, 6.75) at Cedar Rapids RH Blayne Enlow (2-2, 7.64)

Saturday, May 4 (7:35 p.m.): Dayton RH Jhon De Jesus (1-2, 4.50) at Cedar Rapids RH Jordan Balazovic (2-1, 2.18)

Sunday, May 5 (3:05 p.m.): Dayton RH James Marinan (1-2, 5.48) at Cedar Rapids RH Cole Sands (0-0, 2.37)

