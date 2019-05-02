Early Deficit Sinks Cubs in Series Finale against Burlington

Burlington, IA: In the final game of a three-game set, the South Bend Cubs jumped out to a roaring start this afternoon at Community Field against the Burlington Bees. South Bend's 19-year-old center fielder Cole Roederer drilled his first Midwest League home run over the right field wall for an early 1-0 Cubs lead. However, 10 unanswered runs by Burlington sunk the Cubs in a 10-1 final.

After splitting a doubleheader last night in which both clubs had trouble scoring, Burlington came out on Thursday with all hands on deck. After Roederer's blast, South Bend starter Eury Ramos worked a clean 1st inning and gave up just one hit. In the 2nd, he ran into trouble.

The quick scoring and dangerous Bees got to Ramos quickly in the next frame and plated five runs, with four of them charged to the Cubs right-hander. The big blow and eventual game winning hit came in the 2nd inning when D.C. Arenadas singled into right field to score two runs. Arenadas hit well against the Cubs in this three-game series. He also walked-off South Bend in game one of the doubleheader yesterday.

Ramos was pulled after 1.1 innings, giving way to Peyton Remy. Remy quieted down the Bees and gave South Bend an opportunity to get back in the game. In 2.2 scoreless and hitless innings, Remy had his best outing of the year. Riley McCauley added two shutout innings of his own.

As the game turned for the middle innings, South Bend was unable to get back in the game and left a total of six men on base. The Cubs hit 1/5 with runners in scoring position. Despite scoring ten runs, the Bees left nine men on base.

South Bend's lone win in the series came last night in game two of the twin bill by a final of 2-0. South Bend's record drops to 14-12 with a three-game set at the Clinton LumberKings coming up tomorrow.

This is the first time Clinton will play the Cubs with their new affiliation. Over the off-season, the LumberKings changed affiliations from the Seattle Mariners to the Miami Marlins. Lefty Faustino Carrera is the expected starter for South Bend in game one tomorrow at 7:30 p.m.

