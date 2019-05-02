Chiefs Sweep Dayton on Herrera's Walkoff Single

Peoria, IL - The Peoria Chiefs swept the Dayton Dragons on Thursday on a walkoff single from Ivan Herrera in the bottom of the tenth for the 4-3 win. Peoria's fifth straight win moves the Chiefs to 11-13 on the season.

The Chiefs struck first in the bottom of the third against Dragons starter Jared Solomon. Josh Shaw singled, Wadye Ynfante walked and Brandon Riley singled to load the bases. With two outs, Herrera singled to left field to score Shaw and Ynfante for a 2-0 lead.

The Dragons got on the board in the top of fifth against Chiefs starter Cole Aker. With two outs, Juan Martinez walked and Reniel Ozuna singled to put runners on first and second. Carlos Rivero singled to score Martinez to cut the deficit to 2-1.

Dayton tied the game in the top of the eighth against Michael Brettell. Ozuna led off with a single but was thrown out at second when Carlos Rivero reached on a fielder's choice. Rivero advanced to second on a groundout and then scored on a throwing error from Delvin Perez to tie the game at two.

The Dragons got their first lead of the game in the top of the ninth against Chiefs reliever Fabian Blanco. Pabel Manzanero led off with a single but was thrown out at second when Bren Spillane reached on a fielder's choice. With two outs, Martinez doubled to center field and Spillane scored to put the Dragons ahead 3-2.

The Chiefs tied the game in the bottom of the ninth against Andy Cox. With two outs Ynfante and Riley singled to put runners on first and second. Perez singled up the middle to score Ynfante from second and tie the game at three.

Peoria scored one in the bottom of the tenth for their first extra innings win in 2019. With Edwin Figuera pinch running for Nolan Gorman at second, Herrera singled up the middle and Figuera scored for the 4-3 win.

Aker took the no decision as he pitched six innings, allowing one run on three hits with three walks and six strikeouts. Michael Brettell pitched two innings, allowing one hit, one unearned run and he notched two strikeouts. Blanco (1-1) notched his first win of 2019 as he pitched one inning allowing two hits, one run and struck out two.

The Chiefs remain at home to begin a three-game series against the Bowling Green Hot Rods on Friday at 6:35 p.m. Promotions can be found on the team website or social media accounts. Peoria will start LH Diego Cordero (2-1, 1.46) against Bowling Green RH Caleb Sampen (2-1, 5.12). The broadcast can be heard, starting with the Pre-Game Show at 6:20 p.m. on the Peoria Chiefs Tune-In Page, which is free and also has a free app for smartphones and tablets.

