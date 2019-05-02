Six-run Fifth Sinks LumberKings

CLINTON, IA - Sean Reynolds homered in his third straight game for the Clinton LumberKings but it was not enough as they fell to the West Michigan Whitecaps 4-7 in the series finale on Thursday night. West Michigan (12-13) beat the LumberKings (13-12) with a six-run fifth inning that was the second largest rally of the year surrendered by Clinton pitching.

Reynolds started the scoring in the bottom of the second inning. He led off with his fifth home run of the year - and third in his last three games - on a ball that was estimated to have traveled 423 feet with an exit velocity of 113 MPH off the bat.

The early lead did not hold up for long. The Whitecaps answered the home run with a Reece Hampton RBI double in the third that tied the game at one.

Clinton came back to take the lead in the bottom of the third with a two-run rally off West Michigan starter Kacey Murphy. Samuel Castro and Brayan Hernandez leadoff with singles and Connor Scott chased home the first run with an RBI single to left. Three batters later Sean Reynolds knocked home his second run of the game with a single to right.

Murphy (1-1) allowed just one run during his time out - a Will Banfield home run to left that went for his second of the year in the fourth inning. He benefited from the Whitecaps big rally and was given the win for his time out, throwing six innings and allowing four runs while walking none and striking out seven.

LumberKings starter Manuel Rodriguez surrendered the three-run lead in his final inning of work - the fifth. 10 Whitecaps batters came up in the inning to score six runs and hang Rodriguez (1-1) with the loss. He allowed seven runs on 10 hits while walking none and striking out three.

Clinton failed to recover following the big rally and only collected one more hit following the Banfield home run.

Angel De Jesus worked the final three innings for West Michigan and earned the save for his time out - allowing no runs, no hits, and just one walk while striking out four.

The LumberKings will now meet the South Bend Cubs for the first game of a three-game series. Clinton will throw right-handed pitcher Humberto Mejia (1-0, 3.48) while the Cubs will counter with lefty Faustino Carrera (2-1, 3.78). Fans looking to listen to the game can hear Brad Seward on the call at 100.3 FM WCCI and online at lumberkings.com via the tunein radio ap at 6:15 p.m. with the pregame show.

