Bees Blowout Cubs 10-1

May 2, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Burlington Bees News Release





Burlington beat South Bend 10-1 on Kid's Day at Community Field Thursday, taking the final game of the three game set. With starting pitcher Luis Alvarado in control, the Bees scored five runs in the home second, and essentially put the game away.

Left fielder Nonie Williams, who was 2-4 with four runs batted in on the day, walked to open the big inning. Third baseman Gleyvin Pineda singled to right. A wild pitch moved runners to second and third. Catcher Alex Olmeda walked. First baseman D. C. Arendas followed with a single through the hole at second. Two runs score. One out later Jordyn Adams singled through the left side. Bases loaded. Second baseman Livan Soto earned an RBI walk. After a pitching change, DH Kevin Maitan hit into a fielder's choice allowing Arendas to score. Soto was out at second, but the relay to first was wild and Adams scampered home. 5-1 Bees.

The Cubs gave up 10 free passes to the Bees and with the score 7-1 going into the eighth inning, South Bend skipper Buddy Bailey decided to save his bullpen. He brought in shortstop Rafael Narea to throw.

Maitan completed the day with three hits in five trips. He scored twice and drove in a run. Gleyvin Pineda was 2-4, scored and also drove a run in. Right fielder Francisco Del Valle had a hit in two at bats and walked three times.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 2, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.