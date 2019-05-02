Andrew Cabezas activated from 7-day Injured List

May 2, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release





Cedar Rapids, IA - The Cedar Rapids Kernels and Minnesota Twins announce that RHP Andrew Cabezas has been activated from the 7-day injured list and RHP Joe Record has been promoted to Fort Myers. Brian Maloney, Senior Manager of Minor League Operations, announced the move.

Cabezas went on the IL on April 24th with a left ankle sprain. He's made three starts for the Kernels this season, posting an 0-2 record and 6.92 ERA. In 13 IP, he's allowed 14 hits and 11 runs (10 earned) with seven walks and 14 strikeouts. He was selected by the Twins in the 18th round of the 2018 First Year Player Draft out of the University of Miami.

Record made seven relief appearances for the Kernels this year, with an 0-1 record and five saves. In 8.1 IP, he did not allow an earned run (2 unearned runs) giving up just one hit and one walk with 16 strikeouts. He was selected by the Twins in the 28th round of the 2017 First Year Player Draft out of UC Santa Barbara

Cabezas is active and scheduled to be the starting pitcher for tonight's 6:35 PM game with Bowling Green. With today's transactions, the Kernels roster remains at the MWL maximum of 25 active players, with two players on the injured list, and one player on the restricted list.

The Kernels are in the midst of a six-game home stand that continues tonight at 6:35 PM against the Bowling Green Hot Rods. The current home stand continues through Sunday, May 5th.

