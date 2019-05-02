Burlington Splits Twinbill with South Bend

May 2, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Burlington Bees News Release





The Bees and Cubs split a doubleheader Wednesday night, with Burlington taking the opener in walk off fashion. In a game which saw only nine total hits, the Bees had the timeliest one.

With one out in the seventh, and last, inning DH Nonie Williams walked, stole second and advanced to third on the play, when Cubs catcher Eric Gonzalez attempt to get him squirted into the outfield. Gleyvin Pineda was then walked intentionally. A strike out made it two down for D. C. Arendas, who laced a single back up the middle and earn the Gatorade bath. Bees win 2-1. Tyler Smith was awarded the victory in relief, to take his record to 3-0 in spite of giving up his first earned run of the year.

Des Moines Roosevelt product John Swanda started the game on the mound for Burlington, his first at the full season A level. The 2017 Iowa Gatorade Player of the year went four and two thirds innings. He gave up no runs on three hits, did not walk a batter and struck out three.

Game two also had nine total hits, but this one belonged to Cubs pitching, as the visitors earned a 2-0 win. South Bend pitchers Derek Casey and Jack Patterson combined to hold the Bees to three hits. Right fielder Spencer Griffin had two of them. The duo struck out 11 Burlington hitters. Patterson faced 10 batters in his three innings of work, walked one and struck out six.

Cristopher Molina started for the Bees and took the loss. He went four and two thirds, allowed five hits and gave up one run. Ben Morrison followed, then Luke Lind. The Burlington trio also combined to chalk up 11 whiffs.

