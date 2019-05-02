United Federal Credit Union Rooftop Individual VIP Tickets Now Available

SOUTH BEND, IN - The United Federal Credit Union Rooftop on top of The Ivy at Berlin Place will be made available to the public for the first time this season on Friday, May 10 as the South Bend Cubs host the Peoria Chiefs at 7:35 p.m.

The ticket package to catch the game with the best view in the park includes your game ticket, two-hour ballpark buffet, a South Bend Cubs hat, cash bar, and private restrooms. Tickets are only $30 and is a unique opportunity for fans and the general public to experience the United Federal Credit Union Rooftop.

The two-hour ballpark buffet will be served on the Rooftop and includes burgers, hot dogs, chips, soda, water, and lemonade.

Fans sitting in the United Federal Credit Union Rooftop also have the opportunity to take in all parts of Four Winds Field with their game ticket. Guests are allowed to enter and exit the rooftop as they please to enjoy the ballpark.

"After opening the United Federal Credit Union Rooftop last season, we are excited to be able to give the general public an opportunity to watch the game and enjoy Four Winds Field from up there," South Bend Cubs Team President Joe Hart said. "Thanks to the great partnership of United Federal Credit Union, the possibility of getting South Bend Cubs fans and families up to the Rooftop has come into fruition."

The United Federal Credit Union Rooftop, located just outside of the stadium in left field, provides a space for larger groups to enjoy a South Bend Cubs game or non-gameday event with a one of a kind view of Four Winds Field and Downtown South Bend. Additional individual game ticket events will also be available on May 27 and 30, June 11 and 23, July 2 and 25, and August 1, 5, and 23.

Visit the South Bend Cubs Box Office, call 574-235-9988, or go to SouthBendCubs.com for more details on how to purchase your ticket package.

