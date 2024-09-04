SWB Game Notes - September 4

September 4, 2024 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (32-25, 75-56) @ Syracuse Mets (25-32, 71-60)

Game 132 | Road Game 64 | NBT Bank Stadium | Wednesday, September 4, 2024 | First Pitch 6:35 PM

LHP Tanner Tully (2-7, 6.56) vs RHP Blade Tidwell (0-7, 5.40)

WHEN DO THEY SCORE: The RailRiders have their best offense in the seventh inning where they have scored 113 runs After a seven run fifth last night, the team has plated 105 runs in the fifth. Conversely, they have allowed the most offense in the first frame with 107 runs coming across.

FRIED RICE: Ben Rice returned to the RailRiders after Anthony Rizzo was reinstated from the Injured List. Rice made his Major League debut on June 18 and played in 49 games with New York. He hit .174 with 36 hits, including seven home runs. He hit three of them on the same day on July 6, becoming the first rookie to do so. Rice spent all his time at first, except for one inning catching.

MISCUE MESS- SWB committed at least one error in every game last week, totalling ten in the field. The team has now reached 105 miscues. It is not close to the 193 that Delmarva has made, but it is far more than just the 80 that Syracuse has. The RailRiders are 42-22 when they do not make an error, but 16-15 when they record two or more in a single game. However, they have not made more than three errors in a contest this season.

LIRANZO LOOKS- Jesus Liranzo joins the RailRiders for the second time this season. He has already made two clean appearances for SWB in three innings of work. Liranzo has spent the majority of the summer in Double-A working a 2.76 earned run average in 29.1 innings. He has issued just 13 walks to 45 total strikeouts.

ELIGIBLE ENERGY- The RailRiders active roster currently contains nine players that are also on the Yankees 40-man roster. There are four pitchers, including one starter. The team also features five position players who are eligible for a quick call-up, including #1 Prospect Jasson Domínguez and #16 Jorbit Vivas. Oswald Peraza, Ben Rice, and Carlos Narvaez also remain on the big league 40-man.

COULD THE SEASON CONTINUE- The RailRiders sit in tied for fifth in the second half as they are four and a half games back of Columbus in the International League. Syracuse is 10.5 games out of the leader as there are 18 games left to play.

JON BIRDMAN: Jon Berti had two hits in his first rehab game with the RailRiders. He also made some really great plays showing great range at third. Berti did make an error third when he charged and over ran a ball. He recently played 10 games with Somerset as he tries to return to the New York Yankees. Berti has been on the Injured List since May 25 with a left calf strain. It is his second time on the IL since joining the Yankees in a trade from Miami.

BARCLAY'S BEST: Edgar Barclay tied a career-high seven innings pitched for the second time this season. It was his fourth quality start of the summer and he now leads the RailRiders with seven wins.

International League Stories from September 4, 2024

