Iowa Drops One-Run Game at St. Paul
September 4, 2024 - International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
ST. PAUL, MN - Despite a gem from starting pitcher Brandon Birdsell, the Iowa Cubs (60-74) dropped a 2-1 decision to the St. Paul Saints (64-69) tonight at CHS Field.
Birdsell tossed 6.0 innings and allowed one run on two hits with eight strikeouts in a no decision.
The Saints got on the board in the third inning and took 1-0 lead on a run scoring double from DaShawn Keirsey Jr. Iowa tied the game at 1-1 in the fifth inning on a solo home run from Chase Strumpf.
St. Paul gained a 2-1 advantage in the seventh inning and held on to win.
POSTGAME NOTES:
- Iowa dropped to 27-19 in one-run games.
- Brandon Birdsell has allowed just one run in his last 18.0 innings of work.
Iowa will play at St. Paul on Thursday for the third of a six-game series with first pitch slated for 6:37 p.m. CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.
##CUBS##
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from September 4, 2024
- Nashville Offense Stays Hot And Roll Over Gwinnett - Nashville Sounds
- Syracuse Rally Falls Just Short in 10-8 Loss to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Barrage of Doubles Pushes Indians to Within 3.0 Games of International League Lead, 9-6 - Indianapolis Indians
- Jumbo Shrimp Can't Overcome Early Deficit in Loss to Bats - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Stripers' Bullpen Struggles Again in 12-3 Loss to Nashville - Gwinnett Stripers
- Headrick, Dobnak Spin Gem in 2-1 Win Over I-Cubs - St. Paul Saints
- Iowa Drops One-Run Game at St. Paul - Iowa Cubs
- Bowens Hits Homer In Second Straight Game In Loss - Norfolk Tides
- Knights Keep Rolling, Beat the Tides 4-3 on Wednesday - Charlotte Knights
- RailRiders Down Mets, 10-8 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Bisons' Rally Falls Short in 5-4 Loss to IronPigs - Buffalo Bisons
- Cocos Locos Blanked by WooSox Wednesday Night - Rochester Red Wings
- Bigbie's Three RBI's Weren't Enough in 9-6 Loss - Toledo Mud Hens
- IronPigs Survive Bisons Thanks to Five-Run Fourth - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Phillips, Power Pace Bats to 10-2 Victory - Louisville Bats
- Priester, 'Pen Shut Out Red Wings in 7-0 Win - Worcester Red Sox
- Ramos Promoted to White Sox on Wednesday - Charlotte Knights
- Redbirds and Storm Chasers Postponed Due to Weather - Memphis Redbirds
- September 4 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at St. Paul Saints - Iowa Cubs
- SWB Game Notes - September 4 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Memphis Grizzlies Announce 2024 Fall Events Schedule - Nashville Sounds
- DBAP to Host NC State Baseball Fall Opener - Durham Bulls
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 4 vs. Worcester - Rochester Red Wings
- Durán Goes 5-For-5 in 13-3 Omaha Win at Memphis - Omaha Storm Chasers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.