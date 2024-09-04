Iowa Drops One-Run Game at St. Paul

September 4, 2024 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - Despite a gem from starting pitcher Brandon Birdsell, the Iowa Cubs (60-74) dropped a 2-1 decision to the St. Paul Saints (64-69) tonight at CHS Field.

Birdsell tossed 6.0 innings and allowed one run on two hits with eight strikeouts in a no decision.

The Saints got on the board in the third inning and took 1-0 lead on a run scoring double from DaShawn Keirsey Jr. Iowa tied the game at 1-1 in the fifth inning on a solo home run from Chase Strumpf.

St. Paul gained a 2-1 advantage in the seventh inning and held on to win.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Iowa dropped to 27-19 in one-run games.

- Brandon Birdsell has allowed just one run in his last 18.0 innings of work.

Iowa will play at St. Paul on Thursday for the third of a six-game series with first pitch slated for 6:37 p.m. CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

##CUBS##

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.