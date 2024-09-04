Stripers' Bullpen Struggles Again in 12-3 Loss to Nashville

September 4, 2024 - International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







NASHVILLE, Tennessee - Luis Liberato's two-run home run helped the Gwinnett Stripers (31-28) build a 3-1 lead after three innings, but the bullpen once again struggled mightily as the Nashville Sounds (33-24) scored 12 unanswered runs to win 12-3 on Wednesday night at First Horizon Park.

Decisive Plays: Liberato's two-run homer (3) just over the wall in right field in the second inning and Harold Ramirez's RBI double in the third lifted the Stripers to a 3-1 lead. Things changed in the fourth when Chris Roller lifted a towering three-run homer off Brian Moran (L, 2-1) to put Nashville up 4-3. The Sounds scored twice more in the fourth, added two runs in the sixth against Hayden Harris, and tacked on four more runs in the seventh against Ken Giles to make it 12-3.

Key Contributors: Liberato went 1-for-4 with the homer and two RBIs to lead the way for Gwinnett. Nashville got multi-RBI efforts from Vinny Capra (4-5, 2 doubles, 4 RBIs), Roller (2-for-5, homer, 3 RBIs), and Tyler Black (1-for-4, 2 RBIs). Carlos Rodriguez (W, 9-8) pitched 5.0 three-run innings for the win.

Noteworthy: Andrew Velazquez extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a bunt single in the fourth. Gwinnett has suffered back-to-back nine-run losses having also lost 13-4 in the opener on Tuesday night. The nine-run deficit matches the Stripers' largest losing margin this year. Stripers' catcher Sandy Leon pitched the final 1.2 innings without allowing a run.

Next Game (Thursday, September 5): Gwinnett at Nashville, 7:35 p.m. ET at First Horizon Park. Broadcast: 7:20 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com. RHP Drue Hackenberg (0-0, 1.50 ERA) is schedule to start for the Stripers opposite RHP Mitch White (5-4, 4.99 ERA) for the Sounds.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, September 10): Gwinnett vs. Buffalo, 7:05 p.m. ET at Coolray Field. Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com. It's Coolray T-Shirt Tuesday at Coolray Field, as the first 500 fans to the ballpark will receive a T-Shirt shirsey of current Atlanta Braves' third base coach and former Gwinnett manager and player Matt Tuiasosopo.

