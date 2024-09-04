Headrick, Dobnak Spin Gem in 2-1 Win Over I-Cubs

ST. PAUL, MN - Brent Headrick made his return to the St. Paul Saints, pitching in his first game since April 6 after coming off a left forearm strain. He was masterful in his 3.0 innings of work. Randy Dobnak did the rest as the two combined to give up just four hits in a 2-1 victory on Wednesday night at CHS Field in front of 5,255.

Headrick retired seven of the first eight men he faced, allowing just a two-out single in the first. With one out in the third, Headrick gave up a one out double to left to Hayden Cantrelle. After a groundout moved Cantrelle to third, Kevin Alcántara walked. He stole second, but Headrick got Matt Shaw to strike out ending the inning and his night. Headrick went 3.0 shutout innings allowing two hits while walking one and striking out four. He threw 43 pitches, 28 for strikes.

The first seven men were retired in the Saints order until Payton Eeles walked with one out in the third. With two outs DaShawn Keirsey Jr. roped an RBI double to left-center giving the Saints a 1-0 lead. It was the 75th RBI of the season for Keirsey Jr., tying the franchise single-season mark.

Dobnak took over for the Saints in the fourth and retired the side in order. His lone mistake came in the fifth when the I-Cubs tied the game at one with a solo homer from Chase Strumpf, his 12th of the season.

The Saints grabbed the lead in the seventh. With one out, Jair Camargo walked, moved to second on a passed ball, and scored on a single to right by Carson McCusker making it 2-1.

In the sixth, Dobnak gave up a leadoff infield single to Shaw, the last baserunner he would allow as he retired the final 11 men he faced. Dobnak went 6.0 innings allowing one run on two hits while walking one and striking out six.

The same two teams meet in game three of a six-game series on Thursday night at CHS field at 6:37 p.m. The Saints send RHP Caleb Boushley (9-5, 4.97) to the mound against I-Cubs RHP Connor Noland (4-2, 4.96). The game can be seen on the Saints Broadcast Network, cable access channels in and around the Twin Cities area, MLB.TV, MiLB.TV, and the Bally Live app, and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

