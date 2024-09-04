Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 4 vs. Worcester

September 4, 2024 - International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox (32-25, 67-65) vs. Cocos Locos de Rochester (33-25, 71-60)

Wednesday - 6:05 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Quinn Priester (3-2, 5.03) vs. RHP Jackson Rutledge (4-8, 6.88)

A CASE OF THE MONDAYS: Playing in their second and final Monday game of the season, the Rochester Red Wings were limited to just one run in a low-scoring pitcher's duel and fell to Worcester by a score of 3-1 in the series opener...LHP ANDREW ALVAREZ turned in 5.1 strong innings on the mound and was relieved by RHP ADONIS MEDINA who turned in 1.2 hitless frames of his own...LF ANDREW PINCKNEY logged his second-straight multi-hit game in his first game at Innovative Field, while CF ROBERT HASSELL III made his Triple-A debut and became the 58th player to suit up for the Red Wings in 2024...the Red Wings look to get back on track and even the series at a game apiece tonight, sending RHP SPENSER WATKINS to the mound against WooSox RHP Quinn Priester.

ALVA-RISE: LHP ANDREW ALVAREZ limited Worcester to two earned across 5.1 innings in the contest on Monday, and allowed five hits while striking out three and walking four...over his last six starts dating back to 8/2, the southpaw boasts a 3.18 ERA (12 ER/34.0 IP) with 29 strikeouts and nine walks...

Across six starts at Innovative Field Alvarez has allowed seven earned runs in 31.1 innings of work (2.01 ERA).

PINCK PANTHER: LF ANDREW PINCKNEY extended his hitting streak to four games in his Innovative Field debut Monday, and went 2-for-4 with an RBI double at the plate...the University of Alabama product is hitting .321 (9-for-28) with a .809 OPS through his first seven Triple-A games...

Pinckey's 122 hits this season trails recently promoted Darren Baker by two for most among any Nationals Minor Leaguer.

GETTING IT ADONIS: RHP ADONIS MEDINA turned in 1.2 hitless innings of relief with a pair of strikeouts Monday, tied for his longest hitless outing since he tossed 1.2 innings on 4/24 at St. Paul (1.1 IP on 5/7 & 5/19)...Medina leads all Red Wings relievers this season with 60.2 innings pitched, and third with 46 appearances.

ICE TREY: 1B TREY LIPSCOMB extended his team-leading on-base streak to 14 games with a base hit through the right side in the bottom of the eighth and finished the series opener 1-for-3...since the streak began on 8/16, the former Tennessee Volunteer is hitting .348 (16-for-46) with a .434 on-base percentage.

ONE STEP AWAY: LF ROBERT HASSELL III made his Triple-A debut in the series opener on Monday, and went 0-for-4 at the plate...the No. 13 ranked Nationals prospect (MLB.com) is the 28th position player, and 58th player overall to appear for the Red Wings this season.

DON'T JOE THERE: DH JOEY MENESES scored the Red Wings' only run of the contest Monday, and went 1-for-4 at the plate to extend his hitting streak to a team-leading five consecutive games dating back to game one on 8/30...across 53 games against his former club, Meneses is hitting .259 (53-for-205) with seven home runs, two triples, nine doubles, 30 RBI and 24 runs scored.

