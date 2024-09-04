RailRiders Down Mets, 10-8

September 4, 2024 - International League (IL)

SYRACUSE, NY - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders beat the Syracuse Mets 10-8 on a winning Wednesday. The RailRiders staved off a late Mets rally to move just four games out of first place in the International League.

The RailRiders started the offense early on with a pair of runs in the first frame. After Yankees rehabber Jon Berti ran out an infield single, Jasson Domínguez smoked a home run for a 2-0 lead.

In the second inning, Taylor Trammell singled to reach and JC Escarra swung for a home run. Berti raced out another knock and Domínguez followed suit. After Ben Rice worked a walk to load the bases, Oswald Peraza drove in a run for a 5-0 advantage. T.J. Rumfield smacked a two-run single to bat through the order.

SWB tacked on another courtesy of Escarra's long ball again. It was his third homer in three straight at-bats. Rice notched a sacrifice fly later in the frame for a 9-0 game.

The Mets chipped away in the fourth with a two-run homer off the bat of Mike Brosseau. The home team added another one in the frame to make it 9-3.

Tanner Tully (W, 3-7) finished after five innings allowing three runs, just two of them earned. Major League rehabber Ian Hamilton followed out of the bullpen sitting down all five batters that he faced.

The RailRiders got that elusive tenth run in the seventh. Trammell led off with a single and Escarra followed with his third hit of the game. A run scored on a groundout to push the gap to seven runs.

In the eighth, Syracuse loaded the bases and added on run as a batter was hit by a pitch. Logan Porter drove in two on a base hit and one more crossed on a wild pitch. It was 10-7.

The Mets took one step closer with a solo shot from #2 prospect Drew Gilbert in the ninth inning. With the tying run aboard, Anthony Misiewicz (S, 8) entered and recorded the final two outs to halt the rally.

SWB recorded sixteen hits in the victory including four from Berti who has reached now in seven consecutive at-bats.

The RailRiders continue their series against the Mets on Thursday evening in Syracuse. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre returns to PNC Field for the final homestand of the season on Tuesday, September 10th against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. Tickets are available at www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record: 33-25, 76-56

