Memphis Grizzlies Announce 2024 Fall Events Schedule

Memphis, Tenn. - The Memphis Grizzlies are inviting Grizz Nation to tip-off fall and celebrate the start of the 2024-25 NBA season at numerous fan-friendly, Grizzlies-themed events throughout the Mid-South, including Grizzlies Day with the Redbirds at AutoZone Park on Saturday, Sept. 21.

The Grizzlies will tip-off their preseason events schedule with a jam-packed Labor Day Weekend. The Grizzlies will welcome new partner Taco-NGanas on Wednesday, Aug. 28, from 4-6 p.m. with a plaza party on the Big River Steel Plaza at FedExForum featuring tacos and entertainment. Grizz Nights at Overton Park Shell begins with the first concert of the free fall series on Friday, Aug. 30. The Grizzlies will celebrate 901 Day by partnering with the City of Memphis and the Downtown Memphis Commission with a day-long celebration on Beale Street on Sunday, Sept. 1.

Festivities will continue throughout the fall with giveaways and meet and greets on Saturday, Sept. 7, and Sunday, Sept. 8, at the Germantown Festival and Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Cooper-Young Festival. The team will celebrate Grizzlies Day with the Redbirds on Saturday, Sept. 21, featuring a special appearance from Grizzlies forward GG Jackson II. The Redbirds will be sporting limited edition jerseys to be auctioned off at the end of the night and will feature special appearances by the Grizzlies Entertainment Teams. Fans wanting to support both the Redbirds and Grizzlies can purchase a combo-ticket package that includes a ticket to the Redbirds game on Sept. 21, and Grizzlies Opening Night on Oct. 26, by going to memphisredbirds.com/grizzlies and using promo code "Memphis24."

The 2024 Grizzlies Caravan, presented by Kroger, continues in Huntsville, Ala., on Tuesday, Sept. 3. Grizzlies guard Scotty Pippen Jr. will make a special appearance on Saturday, Sept. 14, when the Caravan reaches Nashville, Tenn., with a Junior Grizzlies Basketball Clinic, presented by OrthoSouth, and a night out at the ballpark with the Nashville Sounds. Grizzlies forward GG Jackson II will join the Caravan in Jackson, Tenn. on Sunday, Sept. 15, with a Kroger pop-in and a Junior Grizzlies Basketball Clinic.

Fans are encouraged to check Grizzlies.com for a full list of events, both new and current, and for up-to-date information on the 2024 Grizzlies Caravan and the fall events schedule. A complete listing of events can be found below with appearances subject to change.

Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies and purchase 2024-25 season tickets can do so now by going online to grizzlies.com/tickets. For more information on the Grizzlies, visit grizzlies.com, 'like' Memphis Grizzlies on Facebook or follow @memgrizz on Twitter/X and Instagram.

Date Event Location Time Additional Details

Aug. 28 Taco-NGanas Plaza Party Big River Steel Plaza 4-6 p.m. Tacos and entertainment as the Grizzlies welcome new partner Taco-NGanas.

Aug. 30 Grizz Night @ Overton Park Shell Overton Park 6-8 p.m. Special pre-show t-shirt toss by Grizzlies Entertainment Team. Register for Grizzlies eNews to receive two free tickets to a preseason game.

Sept. 1 901 Day Celebration Beale Street 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. This free event will feature all-things Memphis, including live music from the Mobile Shell stage.

Sept. 2 Race 4 Reconciliation The Halloran Center at the Orpheum 9:30 a.m. To register to run or walk in this unifying event visit https://r4r.one/

Sept. 3 Junior Grizzlies Basketball Clinic - Huntsville, AL Fern Bell Recreation Center 6-7:30 p.m. Free Clinic, presented by OrthoSouth, to registrants between the ages of 6-13. Visit Grizzlies.com/Caravan for details.

Sept. 4 Rocket City Trash Pandas vs. Biloxi Shuckers Toyota Field 5:30 p.m. Enjoy a night out at the ballpark with members of the Grizzlies entertainment teams and enter to win Grizz swag and prizes, including a weekend trip to Memphis.

Sept. 7 Junior Grizzlies Basketball Clinic - Jackson, MS Mississippi Basketball & Athletics 10-11:30 a.m. Free Clinic, presented by OrthoSouth, to registrants between the ages of 6-13. Visit Grizzlies.com/Caravan for details.

Sept. 7 Kroger Pop-In 107 Highway 80E

Clinton, MS 39056 2:30-3:30 p.m. Grizzlies fans and Kroger shoppers will have the opportunity to meet members of the Grizzlies entertainment teams and enter to win Grizz swag and prizes, including tickets to a 2024-25 Grizzlies game.

Sept. 7 Mississippi Braves vs. Tennessee Smokies Trustmark Park 5:30 p.m. Enjoy a night out at the ballpark with members of the Grizzlies entertainment teams and enter to win Grizz swag and prizes, including a weekend trip to Memphis.

Sept. 7 Grizz Night @ Overton Park Shell Overton Park 6-8 p.m. Special pre-show t-shirt toss by Grizzlies Entertainment Team. Register for Grizzlies eNews to receive two free tickets to a preseason game.

Sept. 7 Germantown Festival Germantown Civic Club Complex 9:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. Register for Grizzlies eNews to receive two free tickets to a preseason game.

Sept. 8 Kroger Pop-In 2013 University Ave

Oxford, MS 38655 12-1 p.m. Grizzlies fans and Kroger shoppers will have the opportunity to meet members of the Grizzlies entertainment teams and enter to win Grizz swag and prizes, including tickets to a 2024-25 Grizzlies game.

Sept. 8 Junior Grizzlies Basketball Clinic - Oxford, MS Coach Howell Activity Center 2-3:30 p.m. Free Clinic, presented by OrthoSouth, to registrants between the ages of 6-13. Visit Grizzlies.com/Caravan for details.

Sept. 8 Germantown Festival Germantown Civic Club Complex 12-6 p.m. Register for Grizzlies eNews to receive two free tickets to a preseason game.

Sept. 13 Grizz Night @ Overton Park Shell Overton Park 6-8 p.m. Special pre-show t-shirt toss by Grizzlies Entertainment Team. Register for Grizzlies eNews to receive two free tickets to a preseason game.

Sept. 14 Cooper-Young Festival Cooper St. and Young Ave. 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. Live music from the Grizzlies Stage at Young Ave. & Meda St. Plus, register for Grizzlies eNews to receive two free tickets to a preseason game.

Sept. 14 Junior Grizzlies Basketball Clinic and Nashville Sounds Baseball Clinic - Nashville, TN Northwest YMCA 9-11:30 a.m. Free Clinic, presented by OrthoSouth, to registrants between the ages of 6-13 and appearance by Scotty Pippen Jr. Visit Grizzlies.com/Caravan for details.

Sept. 14 Nashville Sounds vs. Memphis Redbirds First Horizon Park 5:15 p.m. Enjoy a night out at the ballpark with Scotty Pippen Jr. and members of the Grizzlies entertainment teams. Enter to win Grizz swag and prizes, including a weekend trip to Memphis.

Sept. 15 Kroger Pop-In 35 West University Pkwy Jackson, TN 38305 12-1 p.m. Grizzlies fans and Kroger shoppers will have the opportunity to meet GG Jackson II and members of the Grizzlies entertainment teams and enter to win Grizz swag and prizes, including tickets to a 2024-25 Grizzlies game.

Sept. 15 Junior Grizzlies Basketball Clinic - Jackson, TN Boys & Girls Club of Jackson 2-3:30 p.m. Free Clinic, presented by OrthoSouth, to registrants between the ages of 6-13 and appearance by GG Jackson II. Visit Grizzlies.com/Caravan for details.

Sept. 20 Grizz Night @ Overton Park Shell Overton Park 6-8 p.m. Special pre-show t-shirt toss by Grizzlies Entertainment Team. Register for Grizzlies eNews to receive two free tickets to a preseason game.

Sept. 21 Grizzlies Day with the Redbirds AutoZone Park 1:30 p.m. Grizzlies takeover the Redbirds game with limited edition jerseys to be auctioned off and appearances by GG Jackson II and Grizzlies entertainment teams.

Sept. 28 Grizz Night @ Overton Park Shell Overton Park 6-8 p.m. Special pre-show t-shirt toss by Grizzlies Entertainment Team. Register for Grizzlies eNews to receive two free tickets to a preseason game.

Oct. 1 Taste of the District Health Sciences Park 4-6 p.m. A tasting event featuring Medical District Restaurants; come discover something new!

Oct. 4 Grizz Night @ Overton Park Shell Overton Park 6-8 p.m. Special pre-show t-shirt toss by Grizzlies Entertainment Team. Register for Grizzlies eNews to receive two free tickets to a preseason game.

Oct. 5 Wine on the River Riverside Drive 5-9 p.m. Register for Grizzlies eNews to receive two free tickets to a preseason game.

Oct. 6 Open Practice FedExForum 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Live look at your 2024-25 Memphis Grizzlies. Full details will be released at a later date.

Oct. 12 Junior Grizzlies 3-on-3 Tournament Tom Lee Park 9 a.m. Stay tuned for more info at grizzlies.com/juniorgrizzlies.

Oct. 12 Grizz Night @ Overton Park Shell Overton Park 6-8 p.m. Special pre-show t-shirt toss by Grizzlies Entertainment Team. Register for Grizzlies eNews to receive two free tickets to a preseason game.

Oct. 16 General & Municipal Election - Early Voting for Shelby County Starts Multiple locations Check Grizzlies.com/GrizzVotes for more details.

Oct. 19 Le Bonheur Pumpkin Run - Jackson, TN 1535 Vann Dr. 8-10 a.m. Register today at https://pumpkinrunmemphis.raceroster.com/

