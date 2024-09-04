Knights Keep Rolling, Beat the Tides 4-3 on Wednesday
September 4, 2024 - International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
(NORFOLK, VA) - The Charlotte Knights used solid pitching and timely hitting en route to a 4-3 win over the Norfolk Tides on Wednesday night in game two of the six-game series from Harbor Park in Norfolk, VA. The win was Charlotte's fourth over the team's last five games.
RHP Deivi García started and did not allow a run over three shutout innings pitched. RHP Cory Abbott (5-3, 4.62) earned the win in relief, as he tossed two shutout innings for the Knights. RHP Travis Lakins allowed two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning, but held on to notch his first save of the season.
Offensively, the Knights scored first and did so in the top of the second inning thanks to an RBI groundout by Michael Chavis and an RBI single by Wilmer Difo. One inning later, the Knights added another run thanks to an RBI double by Carlos Pérez. The RBI for Pérez was his 45th of the season.
Charlotte held on for a 3-0 lead until the bottom of the seventh inning when the Tides scored one of their three runs on the evening. In the inning, Norfolk first baseman TT Bowens launched his second home run of the season. After the Knights added one more run in the top of the eighth inning, the Tides battled back in the ninth inning.
In the bottom of the ninth frame, Bowens once again came through for the Tides. This time, he doubled home two runs to pull the Tides to within just one run of the Knights. Lakins, however, fought back and struck out the final two batters of the game to close the door on Charlotte's second win of the series.
The Knights will continue the six-game road series against the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles) on Thursday afternoon with a 12:05 p.m. game. The "Voice of the Knights" Matt Swierad will have the call beginning at 12:00 p.m. online at www.CharlotteKnights.com.
