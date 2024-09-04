Redbirds and Storm Chasers Postponed Due to Weather
September 4, 2024 - International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Tonight's Memphis Redbirds game against the Omaha Storm Chasers (Triple-A, Kansas City Royals) has been postponed due to weather. The game will be made up in a single-admission doubleheader on Thursday, Sept. 5 with first pitch of game one scheduled for 5:05 p.m. CDT.
Single-game ticket buyers for today's game will receive a credit in their MyTickets account equal to the amount paid for the ticket. Please be advised, this transaction may not take place on the day the game is postponed.
For more information on the Redbirds 2024 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
