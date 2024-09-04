Cocos Locos Blanked by WooSox Wednesday Night

September 4, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







With the day off after a tight contest on Labor Day, Cocos Locos de Rochester fell in their second straight to Worcester on Wednesday evening, 7-0, the ninth time they have been shut out this season. RHP Spenser Watkins went 5.2 strong frames and allowed one earned with five strikeouts to lead the way for the Cocos Locos on the mound. 2B Jake Alu paced the offense with a 2-for-4 performance at the plate and also made his second appearance of the season on the mound.

1B Bobby Dalbec roped an 0-2 cutter to the gap in right-center field for his 16th double of the season with Worcester in the top of the third inning. A swinging bunt from RF Mark Contreras advanced Dalbec to third. Worcester broke into the run column when CF Roman Anthony laced a base hit into shallow center field, making the score 1-0.

Pitching dominated into the eighth when Worcester worked back-to-back walks to put a pair of runners on base. SS Trevor Story sent a 1-2 four-seamer deep to center for a flyout but gave Mark Contreras enough time to advance to third. After Anthony stole second and a strikeout put two outs on the board, DH Kyle Teel grounded to second but reached safely due to a fielding error which scored Contreras and Anthony to make things 3-0 Worcester.

Dalbec recorded his second hit with a single to right field in the top of the ninth inning. C Reese McGuire and Contreras then worked back-to-back walks to load the bases for Roman Anthony. Boston's top prospect smoked a 3-2 fastball deep to center field deep enough for Dalbec to extend the lead to 4-0. PH Dalton Guthrie blooped a base hit to shallow center field to score McGuire and make the score 5-0 in the ninth. 2B Kristian Campbell worked a walk to keep the inning alive before Teel sent a grounder through the left side for a base hit that scored Anthony and Guthrie to build the lead to 7-0.

The Cocos Locos looked to overcome the seven-run deficit in the bottom half of the inning. Despite an infield hit from LF Andrew Pinckney, the Red Wings fell in their second straight to Worcester on Wednesday evening, 7-0.

RHP Spenser Watkins started for the 21st time this season on Wednesday night and went 5.2 innings while allowing one earned run on five hits, with five strikeouts. LHP Tim Cate entered in relief to close out the sixth inning and struck out the sole batter he faced for the final out of the inning. RHP Orlando Ribalta took over to start the seventh inning for the Cocos Locos, turning in 1.0 scoreless, with a hit, a walk, and a strikeout in the appearance. RHP Jordan Weems came in during the eighth inning and threw 1.0 inning with two unearned runs allowed from two walks, and two strikeouts. LHP Garvin Alston made his sixth appearance with Rochester in to close out the ninth and allowed four earned on three hits and three walks with one strikeout. Jake Alu made his second appearance of the season on the mound on Wednesday evening to earn the final out for the Cocos Locos.

The Diamond Pro Player of the Game goes to RHP Spenser Watkins. In his start, Watkins allowed one earned on five hits, as well as recording five strikeouts and no walks. Across three starts since August 15, Watkins holds a 1.54 ERA (2 ER/11.2 IP) with 10 strikeouts and nine hits allowed.

Rochester is back in action for game three of the series against Worcester on Thursday evening, with the first pitch set for 6:05 p.m. RHP Jackson Rutledge makes his 25th start of the season and will face Worcester RHP Jason Alexander.

International League Stories from September 4, 2024

