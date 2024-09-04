Priester, 'Pen Shut Out Red Wings in 7-0 Win

September 4, 2024 - International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







ROCHESTER, NY -- Quinn Priester struck out eight in six shutout innings and Roman Anthony (2-for-3, 2B, BB, 2 RBI) reached base three times as the Worcester Red Sox (33-25)/(68-65) won their third straight, shutting out the Rochester Red Wings (33-26)/(71-61) on Wednesday night in the second game of their six-game series in Rochester by a score of 7-0. Trevor Story continued his rehab assignment for Worcester, going hitless in four at-bats while playing seven innings at shortstop.

Wednesday night's game began with both offenses being held silent through the first two innings. Red Wings starting pitcher Spenser Watkins retired the first six batters he faced while Quinn Priester, who made his sixth start for the WooSox, allowed one hit in two scoreless frames.

Bobby Dalbec notched the first hit of the day for Worcester in the third inning, starting the frame with his 16th double of the year. After a groundout moved the 29-year-old to third, Roman Anthony blooped a two-out RBI single to center to give the WooSox a 1-0 lead.

In the bottom half of the third, Jackson Cluff lined a one-out double to right and advanced to third on a throwing error, giving the Red Wings a golden opportunity to tie up the ballgame. With the infield playing in, Jake Alu grounded the very next pitch to Kristian Campbell at second base, who calmly threw home to catch Cluff trying to score. Priester would strike out Brady House for the third out, escaping the inning unscathed.

Priester would go on to hurl six shutout innings for Worcester on Wednesday night, retiring the side in order three times while allowing just four hits and punching eight tickets. It was an efficient performance for the 23-year-old, who threw 47 of his 69 pitches for strikes and did not walk a batter. The right-hander ended the night with a line of 6 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 8 K.

First out of the bullpen for Worcester was Yohan Ramirez, who continued Priester's dominance with a scoreless seventh inning. As the game moved to the eighth, the WooSox maintained their narrow 1-0 lead.

Mark Contreras and Roman Anthony drew back-to-back free passes to start the eighth inning, giving the WooSox an excellent chance at adding insurance with Trevor Story and Campbell due up. But after a mound visit, Story and Campbell were retired in short order, leaving Kyle Teel as Worcester's last shot to extend their lead in the frame.

On the fourth pitch of the at-bat, Teel grounded a slider to second that should have been the last out of the inning, but it kicked off the glove of Alu and allowed both runs to score. It was a crucial error for the Red Wings as Worcester now held a three-run advantage with their pitching in full control.

Following a scoreless bottom half for Rochester, the WooSox scored four runs in the ninth on Anthony's sacrifice fly, Dalton Guthrie's RBI knock, and Teel's two-run single that just slipped onto the outfield grass, giving Worcester a 7-0 lead heading into the last half of the ninth.

After relieving Ramirez in the eighth with men on the corners and two outs, Bailey Horn continued on the mound for Worcester and pitched a scoreless ninth inning, securing the WooSox' 7-0 shutout win over the Red Wings. Priester (W, 1-1) earned his first victory with Worcester while Watkins (L, 7-6) was handed the loss.

The WooSox and Red Wings will continue their six-game series at 6:05 p.m. on Thursday at Innovative Field in Rochester, New York. Jason Alexander (4-6, 4.59) will start for Worcester opposite Jackson Rutledge (4-8, 6.88) for Rochester. Radio coverage begins at 5:45 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon and the WooSox Radio Network.

BOX SCORE - WOR 7, ROC 0

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.