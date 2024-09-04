IronPigs Survive Bisons Thanks to Five-Run Fourth
September 4, 2024 - International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Buffalo, N.Y. -The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (63-67, 29-28) snagged a series-evening win, skating by for a 5-4 win over the Buffalo Bisons (60-73, 23-36) on Wednesday night at Sahlen Field.
The Bisons broke the ice in the first inning. Steward Berroa walked to start the inning, advanced to second on a wild pitch, and then scored after two groundballs moved him around.
Darick Hall smashed a two-run homer, his 14th of the season, to vault the 'Pigs in front in the fourth. David Dahl followed with an RBI double before Carlos De La Cruz capped the inning with a two-run homer, his third of the year.
An Alan Roden double got the Bisons a run back in the fifth, but Michael Mercado struck out back-to-back batters to strand the bases loaded.
With two outs in the eighth, Nick Raposo walked and then scored on a Riley Tirotta double. Tirotta then scored on a Berroa RBI single, cutting the 'Pigs lead to one.
In the ninth, Buffalo drew two walks, but Dylan Covey (S, 1) got a strikeout and a lineout to end the ballgame, giving the 'Pigs the 5-4 win.
Mercado (3-1) earned the win in relief for the 'Pigs, working 1.2 scoreless frames, allowing two hits and a walk, striking out three.
Jose Cuas (2-2) took the loss for the Bisons, allowing five runs in two-thirds of an inning on five hits and two walks, striking out two.
The IronPigs and Bisons square off again on Thursday, September 5th with first pitch slated for 6:05 p.m. at Sahlen Field. Seth Johnson (2-0, 0.56) goes for the 'Pigs while Buffalo has yet to announce a starter.
