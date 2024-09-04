Ramos Promoted to White Sox on Wednesday

September 4, 2024 - International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







(NORFOLK, VA) -- The Charlotte Knights announced two roster moves on Wednesday, September 4.

INF Bryan Ramos was recalled by the Chicago White Sox today. Ramos, 22, was in the midst of a 15-game hitting streak, which is currently the longest active streak in Triple-A. During the 15-game streak, Ramos is hitting .339 (20-for-59) with nine runs scored, two doubles, three home runs, 14 RBI & six walks. He also has a .418 on-base percentage over that span. Overall, Ramos is hitting .263 (64-for-243) with 34 runs scored, 13 doubles, eight home runs, 33 RBI and six stolen bases in 64 games with the Knights this season.

A total of 31 different players have earned a promotion from Charlotte to Chicago this season.

Additionally, RHP Johan Dominguez was activated off the Temp. Inactive List.

