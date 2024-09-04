DBAP to Host NC State Baseball Fall Opener

Durham, NC - Durham Bulls Athletic Park will play host to NC State's 2024 fall schedule opener against the Duke Blue Devils, Friday, October 4th at 6:00 PM ET.

Fans can purchase general admission tickets for $10 at the Durham Bulls ticket office and Ticketmaster.com.

Parking is available for purchase at multiple lots around Durham Bulls Athletic Park. Additional parking information can be found HERE.

Gates will open to the general public at 5:30 p.m., while scouts can enter the facility at any time via the front lobby by showing their ID.

Tickets are available now at durhambulls.com for the final Bulls homestand of the season beginning Tuesday night against the Norfolk Tides, as well as Home Run Derby X at the DBAP on Saturday, September 7th. HRDX will feature major league stars Manny Ramirez, Andruw Jones, Ian Desmond, Jonny Gomes, Nick Swisher, along with female and local college standouts.

