Bowens Hits Homer In Second Straight Game In Loss

September 4, 2024 - International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







NORFOLK, VA --- The Norfolk Tides (60-74, 24-35) fell to the Charlotte Knights (61-69, 28-28), 4-3, on Wednesday night at Harbor Park. Norfolk was able to score two in the bottom of the ninth to threaten the Knights, but failed to complete the comeback. It was their fourth straight loss.

Neither team scored in the first, and then Charlotte broke open the scoring in the second inning with two runs. Michael Chavis had an RBI ground out, and Wilmer Difo later came through with an RBI single. One more run would cross for them in the third inning when Carlos Pérez knocked an RBI double to make it 3-0.

Norfolk wouldn't score their first run until the bottom of the seventh when TT Bowens launched a solo home run. It was his second home run with the Tides this season, the other happening last night.

Rafael Ortega would knock a pinch-hit sac fly in the eighth to extend Charlotte's lead to 4-1. Bowens would come through again in the ninth with a two-run double with one out. But Norfolk failed to knock him, dropping their fourth straight game in a 4-3 loss.

