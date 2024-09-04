Jumbo Shrimp Can't Overcome Early Deficit in Loss to Bats
September 4, 2024 - International League (IL)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville Bats got off to a fast start and ran away with a 10-2 win over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Wednesday night at Louisville Slugger Field.
Louisville (59-74, 21-38) got off to a fast start in the bottom of the first. With two outs, Edwin Rios walked and Davis Wendzel (2) blasted a two-run homer off Jacksonville (64-68, 29-28) starter Adam Mazur (L, 2-2).
The Bats blew the game open in the bottom of the second, sending nine men to the plate. Ivan Johnson singled and Eric Yang walked. Erik González followed with a base hit, scoring Johnson to push the lead to 3-0. Yang advanced to second and Jacob Hurtubise doubled in a run giving Louisville a four-run cushion. Two batters later, with runners at second and third, Rios drove in two runs with a base hit to increase the lead to 6-0.
Louisville pushed their lead to seven in the bottom of the seventh on the second big fly of the day for Wendzel.
The Jumbo Shrimp broke through on the scoreboard in the top of the eighth. With one out, Jacob Berry and Javier Sanoja drew consecutive walks and Deyvison De Los Santos singled to load the bases. Following a strikeout, Agustín Ramírez smacked a two-run single, scoring Berry and Sanoja to cut the deficit to 7-2.
The Bats put the nail in the coffin in the bottom of the eighth. With one out, González singled but was thrown out as Hurtubise reached on a fielder's choice. Levi Jordan followed with a single and Rios (15) clubbed a three-run homer widening the lead for Louisville to 10-2.
Jacksonville and Louisville continue their series in Thursday's 6:35 p.m. contest from Louisville Slugger Field. RHP Yonny Chirinos (9-5, 3.16 ERA) will start for the Jumbo Shrimp and the Bats will counter with RHP José Acuña (0-0, 6.00 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:20 p.m. on ESPN 690, and www.ESPN690.com.
