Suárez Shines & Columbus Wins League's Cup: Twellman's Takes

August 27, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Taylor Twellman recaps the latest action from the League's Cup final and the MLS weekend!

The MLS Regular season returned with a few surprises after the Leagues Cup break. Real Salt Lake who sold players and brought in new ones were shockingly bad at home, losing to the worst team in the league in San Jose and losing Arango to a hamstring injury. St. Louis City with their new group of attacking players score 4 goals on the road in Portland..... and DRAW!?

How can the reigning MLS Cup champions, Concacaf Champions Cup runners up, and now the Leagues Cup Champion be Underdogs? Under appreciated, under valued.. you may ask which I would reply: just follow me for a second the difference between ordinary and extraordinary is that little bit of extra and that lit bit is Wilfred Nancy.

Inter Miami survived Copa America absences to Messi, Suárez, Rojas and Gomez. To which Messi still hasn't returned from due to injury....this past weekend they survived 2 yellows to Aviles and still shutout Luciano Acosta and Cincinnati the same team they lost to 6 weeks ago 6-1! Luis Suárez the MLS player of the week scored 2 goals in the first 7 minute, and by the way, he has 14 goals in MLS. Class is permanent.

