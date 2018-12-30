Sutter Score not Enough for Reign
December 30, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
The Ontario Reign concluded their trip to Texas with a 5-1 defeat in Cedar Park on Saturday evening against the Texas Stars. Forward Brett Sutter scored Ontario's lone goal in the defeat, while forward Sheldon Rempal added an assist. Goaltender Peter Budaj made 31 saves in defeat, as he fell to 3-7-2 on the season.
Date: December 29, 2018
Venue: H-E-B Center at Cedar Park - Cedar Park, TX
Attendance: 5,918
Box Score: http://bit.ly/ONTTEX1229BoxScore
Photos: http://bit.ly/ONTTEX1229Photos
Post-Game Quotes: http://bit.ly/ONTTEX1229PostGameQuotes
ONT Record: (10-13-3-2)
TEX Record: (17-10-3-1)
1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final
ONT 0 0 1 -- 1
TEX 0 3 2 -- 5
Shots PP
ONT 22 0/1
TEX 36 1/4
Three Stars:
1) TEX - Landon Bow
2) TEX - Justin Dowling
3) TEX - Colin Markison
GWG: Colton Hargrove (7)
W: Landon Bow (13-5-3)
L: Peter Budaj (3-7-2)
Next Game: Monday, December 31 vs. Bakersfield, 7:00 PM PDT at Citizens Business Bank Arena - Ontario, CA
