Sutter Score not Enough for Reign

December 30, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release





The Ontario Reign concluded their trip to Texas with a 5-1 defeat in Cedar Park on Saturday evening against the Texas Stars. Forward Brett Sutter scored Ontario's lone goal in the defeat, while forward Sheldon Rempal added an assist. Goaltender Peter Budaj made 31 saves in defeat, as he fell to 3-7-2 on the season.

Date: December 29, 2018

Venue: H-E-B Center at Cedar Park - Cedar Park, TX

Attendance: 5,918

Box Score: http://bit.ly/ONTTEX1229BoxScore

Photos: http://bit.ly/ONTTEX1229Photos

Post-Game Quotes: http://bit.ly/ONTTEX1229PostGameQuotes

ONT Record: (10-13-3-2)

TEX Record: (17-10-3-1)

1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final

ONT 0 0 1 -- 1

TEX 0 3 2 -- 5

Shots PP

ONT 22 0/1

TEX 36 1/4

Three Stars:

1) TEX - Landon Bow

2) TEX - Justin Dowling

3) TEX - Colin Markison

GWG: Colton Hargrove (7)

W: Landon Bow (13-5-3)

L: Peter Budaj (3-7-2)

Next Game: Monday, December 31 vs. Bakersfield, 7:00 PM PDT at Citizens Business Bank Arena - Ontario, CA

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 30, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.