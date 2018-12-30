Stars Reassign Goaltender Colton Point to Idaho

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced that Dallas has reassigned goaltender Colton Point to the club's ECHL affiliate, the Idaho Steelheads.

Point, 20, saw action in five AHL games this year, totaling a 1-3-1 record, 3.96 GAA, and .854 SV%. The rookie made his AHL debut against the Milwaukee Admirals on Oct. 6 and took the game to a 4-3 decision in overtime. After being reassigned to Idaho, the North Bay, Ontario native played four games for the Steelheads earning a 2-0-0-1 record, 2.32 GAA, and .918 SV%.

Before turning pro, the 6-foot-4 netminder played two seasons at Colgate University. During his sophomore year, Point ranked second among all collegiate goaltenders with a 1.60 GAA and led all goalies with a .950 SV%. Point compiled a 18-17-7 career record and was a finalist for the Mike Richter Award in 2018.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, and return to the road tomorrow evening. The club meets the San Antonio Rampage for the final game of the 2018 calendar year at 5:00 p.m. at AT&T Center.

