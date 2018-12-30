Moose Cruise behind Comrie
December 30, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
The Manitoba Moose (12-16-2-0) picked up a 4-0 victory in their first-ever meeting with the Colorado Eagles (15-11-3-1). The Moose got out of the gate quickly, opening the scoring just 37 seconds into the contest. Skyler McKenzie kept the puck on a two-on-one and guided it past Spencer Martin for his fourth of the season. McKenzie's tally was the only goal of the frame as Martin stopped the next 13 shots he faced, and Eric Comrie made 10 saves in the Moose net. Manitoba took a 1-0 lead to the break.
The Moose jumped to another quick start as Jansen Harkins grabbed the puck following a Felix Girard faceoff win and snapped it to the back of the net, 1:50 into the second frame. The home side added further insurance when Logan Shaw ripped a one-timer off a Seth Griffith setup to give the Moose a three-goal lead. Comrie was sharp again, turning away 14 Eagles attempts in the period. The Moose goaltender got some help from Shaw in the late stages of the frame when the forward pulled a loose puck off the goal line to keep the score at 3-0 after two.
Comrie was the story again in the third, making a trio of early stops that set the tone for another 14-save period. His best save of the night came when Comrie lunged across the goal mouth to rob former teammate Scott Kosmachuk on the back door and preserve the shutout. Manitoba made it 4-0 when Kristian Reichel took advantage of an Eagles miscue, and set up Brent Pedersen for his first AHL goal at 7:02 of the frame. Comrie went on to make 38 saves for his first shutout of the season in the 4-0 victory.
Quick Hits
With his seventh career shutout, Eric Comrie takes sole possession of sixth on the franchise leaderboard.
Seth Griffith recorded two assists while playing his first game since Dec. 1.
Sami Niku notched his third multi-point game with two assists in the contest.
JC Lipon tallied a team-high five shots while playing his first game since Nov. 28.
Today's attendance was announced at 5,957. Quotable
Forward Skyler McKenzie on Eric Comrie's play - "Comrie had a hell of a game tonight, so props to him. It was a 4-0 game, but it could have been lot different if he wasn't in the net."
Defenceman Sami Niku on playing in front of a big crowd - "Of course, it's nice to play (before) a big crowd. It gives us some power."
