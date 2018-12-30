Gambardella Earns First Recall to Edmonton
December 30, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors announced today that LW Joe Gambardella has been recalled by the Edmonton Oilers. It is the Staten Island, New York native's first NHL recall. Gambardella, the team's leading scorer, would become the fourth Condors player this season alone to make his NHL debut joining Cooper Marody, Patrick Russell, and Caleb Jones.
GAMBARDELLA - stats
Second season in Bakersfield; leads the Condors in scoring with 21 points (12g-9a) in 28 games and is +8
Tied for the Condors rookie lead last season with 13 goals; had 19 points (13g-6a)
Played four seasons at UMass-Lowell and had 129 points (47g-82a) in 160 games with the Riverhawks
Won a Hockey East Title in 2017
Recipient of the Walter Brown Award in 2017 as the top college hockey player in New England The Condors travel to Ontario on Monday at 7 p.m. for their final game of 2018. Bakersfield is back home on Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday.
