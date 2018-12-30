Blues Assign Binnington to Rampage

SAN ANTONIO, TX - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced on Sunday that goaltender Jordan Binnington has been assigned to the San Antonio Rampage. The Blues have also recalled rookie goaltender Evan Fitzpatrick to St. Louis.

Binnington, 25, was recalled to the Blues on Dec. 10 and made two relief appearances, surrendering four goals on 25 shots. The Richmond Hill, Ontario native has played in 13 games for the Rampage this season, going 8-4-0 with two shutouts, a 2.34 goals-against average, and a .914 save percentage.

A third-round draft pick of the Blues in 2011, Binnington was an AHL All-Star last season with the Providence Bruins. In parts of seven AHL seasons with Peoria, Chicago, Providence, and San Antonio, Binnington is 84-54-18 with nine shutouts, a 2.50 goals-against average, and a .914 save percentage.

Fitzpatrick, 20, earned the victory in his first AHL start on Friday night, making 19 saves in a 3-2 win over Ontario. A second-round draft pick in 2016, Fitzpatrick has appeared in 14 games this season with the ECHL's Tulsa Oilers. The St. John's, Newfoundland native is 7-4-2 with a 3.16 goals-against average and an .880 save percentage.

The Rampage host the Texas Stars on Sunday night seeking their sixth straight win at the AT&T Center. Puck-drop is scheduled for 5 p.m. CT., with the game available on The Ticket 760AM and on AHLTV.

