Gulls Continue Dominance of Bakersfield

Troy Terry scored the game-winning goal in overtime to give the Gulls a 3-2 win over the Bakersfield Condors. The win began a three-game road trip and extended San Diego's season-long standings point streak to seven games (5-0-0-2). San Diego improved to 4-0-0-1 vs. Bakersfield in the 10-game seasons series.

San Diego's seven straight games with a point marks the longest standings point streak since the club won eight straight games from Jan. 26-Feb. 17, 2018; 8-0-0-0.

Terry's first career overtime goal 1:24 into the extra session marked his second game-winning goal. Terry also added an assist on the Murphy power-play goal to extend his point streak to eight straight games (3-7=10). The multi-point effort (1-1=2) marked his seventh of the season and he now has points in 10 of his last 11 games (4-9=13).

Terry now leads the club in scoring (11-18=29) and assists, while he ranks second among AHL rookies in scoring and points-per game (1.16), and tied for second in assists.

Jeff Glass earned his first win as a Gull and fourth of the season after stopping 18-of-20 shots in regulation and overtime.

Max Jones scored his ninth goal of the season at 16:02 of the first period. Jones now has 4-2=6 points in his last six games. Jaycob Megna earned the lone assist on the goal to push his point streak to a season-high three games (1-2=3).

Trevor Murphy, in his Gulls debut, scored his first goal for San Diego to tie the game at 2-2 with 3:13 remaining in regulation. The power-play goal marked his sixth goal overall this season (6-8-14). Murphy was acquired by the Anaheim Ducks from the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for Giovanni Fiore yesterday, Dec. 28.

Simon Benoit earned the primary assist on Terry's overtime winner, his seventh point of the season (1-6=7). Chase De Leo also earned his 15th assist of the season on Terry's goal, pushing his point and assist streak to a career high five games (1-5=6). The point and assist streak match his career high five-game point and assist streak set last season with Manitoba from Mar. 31-Apr. 15, 2018 (1-5=6).

The Gulls will conclude their 2018 calendar year schedule with the second game of the back-to-back against the San Jose Barracuda at SAP Center (5 p.m.).

POSTGAME QUOTES

San Diego Gulls

Troy Terry

On the game

It obviously felt good to score. I think the other night we didn't play our best game, and we knew that, and we got a win which is good because it was something we struggled with the first half, finding ways to get wins. Tonight I think they played good defense but we did some good things. I think we can still be sharper and get pucks in behind them more and try to just create on our end instead of force things. I think we can still just be sharper as a team.

On facing San Jose tomorrow

San Jose has a young team and they have a really good record for a reason. They have a lot of skilled forwards and they can score. I think our biggest thing is, and I'm guilty of it sometimes too, is turning pucks over at the blue line and the risky areas on the ice, and making hard plays and getting it down into their end. Once we're doing in their end I think we're a pretty hard team to stop.

Head Coach Dallas Eakins

On the game

Earlier in the year we'd be in these games and we'd find a way to lose them. Now we're finding a way to win every night. I think it says a lot about the resiliency of our players. I think that adversity early in the season is paying off now.

On falling behind

You always want to start with the first (goal). I think we kind of had this conversation earlier in the year. We could score first, and then we would fall away late. Now we want to get back to getting that first goal and finishing out the game. That's the game these days, that game is 60-inutes long and it doesn't matter if you're up 4-1. You never have the game in the bag. If you're down 4-1, teams can come back too. I'm just happy now that we're finding ourselves on the other side of these games when we're in these tight ones.

On Trevor Murphy

We did our homework on (Murphy). Obviously we had seen him play and I talked to a couple other people about him. He came highly recommended. He was excited to get into the lineup. He was fired up and just an excellent game and what a great way to finish it for him.

