Stockton Completes Comeback to Take Two Points in Tucson

December 30, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release





TUCSON, Ariz. - Career nights from Matthew Phillips and Tyler Parsons helped the Heat erase a third-period deficit in a come-from-behind 3-2 win Saturday night at Tucson. Phillips had a hand in all three Stockton goals, scoring the first two and registering an assist on Buddy Robinson's game-winner. Parsons was rock solid throughout the game, turning away 39 of 41 shots faced against a relentless Tucson attack. The Roadrunners jumped out to a 2-0 lead through the game's first 27 minutes until Phillips turned the tide with a breakaway goal at 11:49 of the second period. Down by a score heading into the third, Phillips found the back of the net after just eight seconds of play to draw even, then he and Curtis Lazar notched assists on Robinson's game-winner two-and-a-half minutes later. Parsons came up big time and time again after the Heat gained the advantage, stopping all 16 shots he saw in the game's final 20 minutes.

GOALIES

W: Tyler Parsons (41 shots, 39 saves)

L: Hunter Minska (20 shots, 17 saves)

NOTABLE STATISTICS

Three Stars: 1 - Matthew Phillips (2g,1a), 2 - Tyler Parsons (39 saves), 3 - Kyle Capobianco (2a)

Final Shots: STK - 20, TUC - 41

Power Plays: STK - 1-4, TUC - 1-4

- Matthew Phillips scored two goals and added an assist in the game, a career night for the rookie. His two-goal effort was the first of his professional career. With his three-point performance, Phillips extended his scoring streak to four games with six points (3g,3a) in that span.

- Buddy Robinson's go-ahead goal in the third extended his scoring streak to four games as well, two goals and four assists in that span. It was his first game-winning goal of the season.

- Tyler Parsons has earned back-to-back wins between the pipes since returning from a 62-day layoff last Saturday at Iowa. In those games, the netminder has turned away (70 of 73) shots faced. His 39 saves on Saturday was an AHL career high, besting a 33-save effort set Jan. 12, 2018 against Texas.

- The Heat earned a series split with the victory, an impressive feat at Tucson as the Roadrunners entered tonight's game with a home record of 10-3-0-0 on the year, third-best home record in the AHL.

- Stockton's come-from-behind victory was its fourth of the season when trailing after two periods of play. The game was the first time all year that Tucson was dealt a regulation loss when leading after 40 minutes (now 9-1-2-0).

LOOKING AHEAD

Stockton returns home on Monday as it begins a five-game home stand with a New Year's Eve tussle against San Jose, a 5 p.m. puck drop. The game will feature a Bam Bam Stix giveaway as well as a postgame firework show on the ice to highlight the night's festivities.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 30, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.