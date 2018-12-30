Ontario Reign Announce Roster Moves

LOS ANGELES, CA - The Los Angeles Kings, NHL affiliate of the Ontario Reign, have assigned forward Michael Amadio to Ontario. Additionally, the Kings have reassigned goaltender Cole Kehler from Ontario to the ECHL's Manchester Monarchs and the Reign have released defenseman Craig Wyszomirski from his PTO, retroactive to yesterday.

The 22-year-old Amadio (born May 13, 1996) is a 6-1, 204-pound native of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario who has appeared in 28 games this season with the Kings, posting four points (2-2-4) and four penalty minutes. He played in three games earlier this season with Ontario, recording three points (0-3-3) and two penalty minutes.

The 20-year-old Kehler (born May 13, 1996) is a 6-4, 205-pound native of Altona, Manitoba. Kehler has amassed a 2-4-0 record in six ECHL games played with Manchester this season, in addition to a 3.85 goals against average and a .889 save percentage. Kehler has been recalled to both Ontario and Los Angeles this season, but has yet to appear in an AHL or NHL game.

The 26-year-old Wyszomirski (born Sept. 21, 1992) is a 6-4, 230-pound native of Mahwah, NJ. Wyszomirski has amassed 34 points (8-26-34) in his ECHL career with Manchester, including seven (2-5-7) from 19 games played this season.

