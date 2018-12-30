Condors Snatch Point in 3-2 Overtime Loss to Gulls
December 30, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors (15-11-1-1; 32pts) picked up a standings point in a 3-2 overtime loss to the San Diego Gulls (13-11-1-3; 30pts) on Friday night at Rabobank Arena. LW Joe Gambardella scored his team-leading 12th goal of the season and D Keegan Lowe had two assists.
FIRST PERIOD
CONDORS GOAL: D Jake Kulevich (1st) from the right-wing circle on a power play; Assists: Benson, Lowe; Time of goal: 7:26; BAK leads, 1-0
GULLS GOAL: LW Max Jones (9th) off a rush on the right wing; Assist: Megna; Time of goal: 16:02; Game tied, 1-1
SHOTS: BAK - 8 , SD - 8 SECOND PERIOD
No scoring in the period
SHOTS: BAK- 5, SD - 14 THIRD PERIOD
CONDORS GOAL: LW Joe Gambardella (12th) on a partial breakaway; Assist: Russell; Time of goal: 4:23; BAK leads, 2-1
GULLS GOAL: D Trevor Murphy (6th) from the point on a power play; Assist:Terry; Time of goal: 16:47; Game tied 2-2
SHOTS: BAK- 7, SD - 10 RW Troy Terry scored from the slot at 1:24 of overtime; Gulls win, 3-2
QUICK HITS
THREE STARS: 1. Terry (SD) 2. Kulevich (BAK) 3. Murphy (SD)
POWER PLAYS: BAK - 1/1; SD - 1/3
SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 20; SD - 29
GOALTENDERS: BAK - Starrett (6-2-2; 29/26); SD - Glass (4-4-2; 20/18)
The Condors are now 4-1-1-1 in their last seven games
D Keegan Lowe now has five points (0g-5a) in his last four games
The 20 shots for was a season low for the Condors who fell in overtime for the first time this season
Scratches: Wilson, Polei, McFarland, Montoya
