Penguins Recall Cam Brown; Muse, Josephs Reassigned to Nailers

December 30, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release





WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have recalled forward Cam Brown from their ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers. Furthermore, goaltender John Muse has been reassigned by the Pittsburgh Penguins (NHL) from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to Wheeling, and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton has reassigned forward Troy Josephs to the Nailers, as well.

Brown currently leads all Nailers skaters with 26 assists this season, one year after finishing the season second on the team in helpers (36). The forward from Natick, Massachusetts also sits second on the Nailers' points chart, having earned 34 points this season.

Brown, 25, appeared in one game for the Penguins last season, the regular season finale at Hershey on Apr. 15. He also appeared in 13 additional AHL contests on a professional tryout agreement with the Springfield Thunderbirds, earning a goal and an assist for two points. He scored his first AHL goal in his second AHL game on Feb. 17 vs. Providence.

Muse is an eighth-year pro who posted a 2-2-0 record and one shutout in four games played with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. During one of his wins, Muse set a franchise record by making nine saves on nine shots faced in a shootout against the Hershey Bears on Dec. 9, 2018. He also became the first Penguins goalie since 2003 to allow four goals or fewer in his first three starts with the team. The East Falmouth, Massachusetts native racked up a 2.00 goals against average and .934 save percentage in his four contests with the Penguins this season, too.

Josephs posted three points, all assists, in 11 games played with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season. At the time of his recall to the Penguins on Nov. 26, the 24-year-old from Whitby, Ontario led the Nailers in goals (12) and points (18). Josephs was named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for the week of Nov. 12 - 18 after racking up six goals and seven points across three contests, including his second career hat trick.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is a New Year's Eve battle against the Binghamton Devils at Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena on Monday, Dec. 31. The Penguins' next home game is on Friday, Jan. 4 against the Grand Rapids Griffins. Grand Rapids' only visit to Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza this season also serves as an Eyewitness News Fan Friday with lower bowl tickets available for just $14 and select draught beers on sale for $2 from 6:00 - 7:30 p.m. Puck drop between the Penguins and Griffins is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Individual tickets for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton home games can be purchased at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza box office, through all Ticketmaster outlets, or by contacting the Penguins' offices at (570) 208-7367. Season ticket packages for the 20th season of Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins hockey, including full season, 12-game and Flexbook plans, are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.

Fans can also keep up with the Penguins through the AHL's brand new high definition streaming service, AHLTV. Subscriptions for AHLTV, which include live and archived games, begin at just $79.99 for the entire 2018-19 regular season. Fans can visit theahl.com/AHLTV now to register for a free AHLTV account and purchase 2018-19 subscriptions.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 30, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.