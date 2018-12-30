Comrie's 38-Save Shutout Leads Moose to 4-0 Win over Colorado

December 30, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release





WINNIPEG, MB. - Manitoba goaltender Eric Comrie stopped all 38 shots thrown his way to help the Moose defeat the Colorado Eagles, 4-0 on Sunday. The defeat marked only the second time that Colorado has been shutout this season. Eagles goaltender Spencer Martin suffered the loss in net, allowing four goals on 30 shots.

Manitoba wasted little time in generating the game's first goal, as just 37 seconds into the contest a 2-on-1 rush would lead to forward Skyler McKenzie sliding a puck past Martin to give the Moose an early 1-0 edge. Manitoba would outshoot Colorado by a count of 14-10 in the first period, with the Eagles also going 0-for-1 on the power play in the opening 20 minutes.

The Moose would stretch their lead when a face-off win in the Eagles zone would set up forward Jansen Harkins to skate through the top of the right circle before snapping a wrister that would give Manitoba a 2-0 advantage 1:50 into the second period.

Just minutes later, and with the Moose on their first power play of the afternoon, forward Logan Shaw would field a cross-slot pass and step into a one-timer from the top of the left-wing circle, blasting a shot past Martin and stretching Manitoba's lead to 3-0 at the 6:40 mark of the middle frame.

Colorado would outshoot the Moose 14-6 in the second period, but Comrie would deny all 14 shots and Manitoba would head to the second intermission with a 3-0 advantage.

The scoring would reach its peak when forward Brent Pedersen snagged a pass at the side of the cage and stuffed it inside the post to extend the Moose advantage to 4-0 at the 7:02 mark of the third period. The Eagles would throw another 14 shots on net in the final 20 minutes of action but would not be able to translate those chances into goals, falling by a final score of 4-0.

Colorado finished the game going 0-for-3 on the power play, while Manitoba scored one goal on five chances on the man-advantage.

Colorado returns to action when they face the Manitoba Moose at Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg, Manitoba on Monday, December 31st at 3:00pm MT.

Single-game tickets for the 2018-19 season are on-sale now and start at just $18 per seat. Purchase your seats today by visiting the Budweiser Events Center box office, online at ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the Eagles ticketing department at 970-686-SHOT (7468).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 30, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.