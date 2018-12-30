Game Preview: Bruins at Bears, 5 p.m.

December 30, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release





(Hershey, PA) - Tonight, the Hershey Bears battle the Providence Bruins, AHL affiliate of the Boston Bruins. Both teams battled last night at Giant Center, where the Bruins came from behind to win 4-1.

Hershey Bears (13-18-0-2) vs. Providence Bruins (14-14-5-0)

December 30, 2018 | 5 PM | Game 34 | Giant Center

Referees:

Peter Tarnaris (#17),

Michael Sheehan (#74)

Linesmen: Bob Goodman (90), Colin Gates (3)

ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS

LAST TIME OUT:The Hershey Bears and Providence Bruins battled last night at Giant Center in front a crowd of 9,221. After a scoreless first period, Mike Sgarbossa finally started the scoring at 16:18 of the second period. Hershey was granted a 5-on-3 power play after back-to-back Bruins minors only 56 seconds apart. Following the ensuing face-off, Riley Barber sent a crisp, cross-ice pass for Sgarbossa, who beat Bruins goaltender Zane McIntyre low to the ice. Despite leading after 40 minutes, the Bruins rallied with four goals in the third period. Cody Goloubef tallied twice at 7:49 and 10:07 to both tie the game and provide his club a 2-1 lead. Both goals were a wrist shot from the right point which beat a screened Vitek Vanecek. Karson Kuhlman and Mark McNeill both added empty net goals in the final minute to round out a 4-1 final.

THE END OF A STREAK:

Last night marked the end of a 12 game point streak for the Chocolate and White when leading after 40 minutes. Hershey entered Saturday with an 11-0-0-1 record when winning at second intermission. The lone shootout loss came on Dec. 9 versus Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, when a 4-3 lead after 40 minutes turned into a 5-4 shootout defeat. On the flip side, Providence leads the American Hockey League in most regulation losses when leading after two periods (10-3-2-0).

2018 CALENDAR RECAP:

Tonight marks the final game of the 2018 calendar year for the Chocolate and White. Hershey finished the 2018 portion of last season's schedule with a 15-21-3-2 record. In total, the Bears enter tonight with a 28-39-3-4 record (.425) in 74 games during the calendar year.

WELCOME TO HERSHEY:

The Bears announced on Saturday the additions of blueliners John MacLeod and Kevin McKernan. Both defensemen previously skated with Hershey's ECHL affiliate, South Carolina Stingrays. MacLeod joins Hershey on recall, while McKernan joins the Chocolate and White on a professional tryout agreement. MacLeod, 22, has skated in 21 games with South Carolina this season, collecting four points (one goal, three assists), 12 penalty minutes, and a +2 rating. Prior to turning pro, the 6-foot-2, 192-pound MacLeod played 119 career games with Boston University, scoring 22 points (five goals, 17 assists) and adding 130 penalty minutes over four seasons. McKernan, 24, has collected 17 points (four goals, 13 assists) in 32 games with the Stingrays this season. The rookie defender played four seasons at Quinnipiac University, where he was coached by current Capitals and former Hershey assistant coach Reid Cashman.

BEARS BULLETS:

Nathan Walker became the fourth member of the Bears last night to post a season-high, seven shots on goal in a game...Last night was the first time this season final shot totals were tied (24-24)...Vitek Vanecek has allowed three goals or less in 11 of his 16 starts this season...Hershey's penalty kill is 5-for-7 against the Bruins this season while the power play is 2-for-12...The Bears are 10-11-0-2 versus the Atlantic Division this season and have been out scored 53-71...Hershey enters tonight 3-1-0-1 at home on Sunday's.

