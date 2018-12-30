P-Bruins Drop Finale of Six-Game Road Trip

December 30, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release





Hershey, PA - The Providence Bruins fell to the Hershey Bears Sunday night 2-1 in the final game of their season-long six-game road trip. The P-Bruins got their lone goal from Karson Kuhlman while Zane McIntyre made his 19th start of the season in net.

The Bears struck 5:06 into the opening period with help from a former Providence College Friar. Garrett Pilon deflected the puck away from a Bruins skater and the puck bounced out to former Friars captain Brian Pinho. Pinho led Beck Malenstyn into the attacking zone, and Malenstyn poked the puck ahead to split the Providence defense. He sent a shot through the five-hole of McIntyre for his third goal of the season and Hershey led 1-0 after one.

The P-Bruins attack had some chances throughout the first half of the game, and at 11:16 the team finally broke through thanks to a strong forecheck. Cameron Hughes hit a Bears defender behind the net and created a turnover to Trent Frederic. From behind the endline, Frederic centered the puck to Kuhlman in the slot and he backhanded a shot through Ilya Samsonov. His sixth goal of the season and second in as many nights tied the score up 1-1. Hershey answered and retook the lead 1:22 after Providence tied it behind good passing during a 3-on-2 rush. Jayson Megna started the play up the right boards and entered the offensive zone before passing to Aaron Ness. Ness fed a perfect pass to Steve Whitney in the left circle, and his one-timer sent the Bears to the locker room up 2-1.

Cody Goloubef came inches away from tying the score, but he needed a little more puck-luck on this night. His shot went off the post and off the back of Samsonov, but somehow did not go in and trickled out of the crease. The Providence offense continued to apply pressure on the Bears and out-shot them 10-6 in the period, but Hershey held on for the 2-1 win.

McIntyre stopped 17 of 19 shots while Samsonov stopped 22 of 23. Providence was 0-3 on the power play and 2-2 on the penalty kill. The P-Bruins kick off the 2019 calendar year Friday night at the Dunk when they welcome the Lehigh Valley Phantoms to town for a 7:05pm face off.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 30, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.