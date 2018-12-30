O'Connor Receives NHL Call Up, Eagles Recall Three

December 30, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release





WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that forward Logan O'Connor has been recalled by the team's NHL affiliate. This is the first NHL call-up for the 22 year-old rookie. In addition, the Eagles have recalled forward Julien Nantel, defenseman Josh Anderson and goaltender Joe Cannata from the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies.

O'Connor has generated nine goals and seven assists in 30 AHL games with the Eagles. He spent the previous three seasons at the University of Denver, where he helped the Pioneers win the NCAA championship in 2017. The 21 year-old posted 21 points in 41 games as a junior last season, while also leading DU with two short-handed goals. The 6-foot, 179-pound winger finished his college career with 43 points in 108 games, while also capturing a NCHC regular-season title in 2017. The Avalanche signed O'Connor to a 2-year NHL contract in July.

Anderson has appeared in one game this season with the Eagles, while Nantel has posted one assist in 15 AHL games with Colorado. Cannata has not been on the ice for the Eagles this season but helped lead the club to an ECHL Kelly Cup Championship during the 2017-18 season.

Colorado returns to action when they face the Manitoba Moose at Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg, Manitoba on Monday, December 31st at 3:00pm MT.

Single-game tickets for the 2018-19 season are on-sale now and start at just $18 per seat. Purchase your seats today by visiting the Budweiser Events Center box office, online at ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the Eagles ticketing department at 970-686-SHOT (7468).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 30, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.