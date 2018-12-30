Johansson Reassigned to Cincinnati
December 30, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release
(Rochester, NY) - Rochester Americans General Manager Randy Sexton announced today that the team has reassigned goaltender Jonas Johansson to the Cincinnati Cyclones of the ECHL.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.