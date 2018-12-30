Johansson Reassigned to Cincinnati

December 30, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release





(Rochester, NY) - Rochester Americans General Manager Randy Sexton announced today that the team has reassigned goaltender Jonas Johansson to the Cincinnati Cyclones of the ECHL.

Individual game tickets for the 2018-19 season start at just $14. Amerks 2018-19 Flex Memberships are available starting as low as $17 per ticket, are on-sale now. Flex vouchers can be used at any Amerks home game in any quantity. For more information, visit WWW.AMERKS.COM/FLEXPACKS or call 1-855-GO-AMERKS.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 30, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.