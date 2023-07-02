Sunday's Bisons/Red Sox Game Postponed Due to Rain
July 2, 2023 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release
The Buffalo Bisons have announced that their scheduled game on Sunday, July 2 against the Worcester Red Sox has been postponed due to rain.
Today's postponed game will be made up when the team travels to Worcester, August 8-13. Monday's Bisons/Red Sox game for the 27th Annual KeyBank Independence Eve Celebration with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra and the Largest Fireworks Show of the Season will remain a single game with a 6:05 p.m. first pitch. (Tickets on sale at Bisons.com)
Fans holding tickets to Sunday's game can exchange them for a comparable ticket to any remaining 2023 Bisons game (excluding July 3rd). All ticket exchanges must be made at the Sahlen Field Box Office. Please note that these exchanges do not have to be made on Sunday, July 2. Fans with tickets can exchange them throughout the remainder of the 2023 season.
For more information, fans are encouraged to visit Bisons.com.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from July 2, 2023
- All Fixed Seats Sold for July 3 Storm Chasers Game - Omaha Storm Chasers
- July 2 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Omaha Storm Chasers - Iowa Cubs
- WooSox-Bisons Postponed Sunday - Worcester Red Sox
- Sunday's Bisons/Red Sox Game Postponed Due to Rain - Buffalo Bisons
- 7.2.23 Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (36-42) at Louisville Bats (41-36) - Indianapolis Indians
- Oscar Winner: Colás on Epic Tear - Charlotte Knights
- Indians Score 12 Unanswered Over Final Three Innings In Louisville For Triumphant 14-8 Win - Indianapolis Indians
- Louisville Crumbles Late Against Indianapolis - Louisville Bats
- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Downs Mets 8-3 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Buffalo Bisons Stories
- Sunday's Bisons/Red Sox Game Postponed Due to Rain
- Bisons Pitching Dominates in Victory over Worcester
- De Los Santos Delivers in Bisons' 10-8 Walk-off Win on Friday
- Bisons Unveil New 'Locally-Made' Jerseys & Caps to be Worn by Team for Their '716 Day' Game
- Bisons Drop Twin Bill to Worcester on Thursday