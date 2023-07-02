Sunday's Bisons/Red Sox Game Postponed Due to Rain

The Buffalo Bisons have announced that their scheduled game on Sunday, July 2 against the Worcester Red Sox has been postponed due to rain.

Today's postponed game will be made up when the team travels to Worcester, August 8-13. Monday's Bisons/Red Sox game for the 27th Annual KeyBank Independence Eve Celebration with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra and the Largest Fireworks Show of the Season will remain a single game with a 6:05 p.m. first pitch. (Tickets on sale at Bisons.com)

Fans holding tickets to Sunday's game can exchange them for a comparable ticket to any remaining 2023 Bisons game (excluding July 3rd). All ticket exchanges must be made at the Sahlen Field Box Office. Please note that these exchanges do not have to be made on Sunday, July 2. Fans with tickets can exchange them throughout the remainder of the 2023 season.

For more information, fans are encouraged to visit Bisons.com.

